13 New And Returning TV Shows To Get Excited About This September

TV and Movies·Posted on Sep 6, 202313 New And Returning TV Shows To Get Excited About This SeptemberThere are so many incredible shows coming this month, like the final season of Sex Education, Gen V (aka the new spinoff of The Boys), Season 3 of The Morning Show, and more!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. Sex Education Season 4 Netflix The fourth and final season of Sex Education drops this month, and tbh, I'm so not ready to say goodbye. Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, our favorite gang of Moordale students now face their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis (Asa Butterfield) is nervous about setting up his new sex clinic, while Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) is praying they won’t be losers again. At the same time, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh), and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) tries something new by taking an art class. And Adam (Connor Swindells), still dealing with his breakup from Eric, grapples with whether mainstream education is right for him. Meanwhile, over in the US, Maeve (Emma Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy). Otis is, of course, still pining after her in the midst of adjusting to the new baby sibling at home. This final season is jam-packed, and I already know I'm gonna be glued to my TV. When it returns: Sept. 21 on Netflix Powered By Watch the teaser trailer here: View this video on YouTube Netflix / Via youtube.com 2. American Horror Story: Delicate FX This series deals with sensitive topics like pregnancy loss. This season will be an adaptation of Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition and marks the series' first season to be based on existing material. The book follows an actor named Anna (Emma Roberts) who becomes paranoid that someone around her is preventing her from carrying a baby. She eventually becomes pregnant through in vitro fertilization and experiences a miscarriage but doesn't believe she has really lost the baby. However, nobody knows whether Anna is hallucinating or whether something much more sinister is behind all of this. Starring: Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A'zion, Zachary Quinto, and moreWhen it returns: Sept. 20 on FX Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube FX / youtube.com 3. Gen V Brooke Palmer / Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, aka the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes. We already know what happens when supes go bad, but Gen V will show us that not all superheroes start out corrupt. As the students navigate typical college life — parties, good grades, and making new friends — they'll quickly realize that the stakes are much, much higher when superpowers are involved. Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne will be reprising their roles from The Boys.Starring: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, Jason Ritter, and moreWhen it premieres: Sept. 29 on Prime Video Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Prime Video / Via youtube.com 4. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon AMC In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together just how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. However, as he makes the journey, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.Starring: Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, and moreWhen it premieres: Sept. 10 on AMC and AMC+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube AMC / Via youtube.com 5. The Continental: From the World of John Wick Peacock The Continental revolves around a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) — aka the hotel manager portrayed by Ian McShane in the John Wick franchise. Throughout the series, we'll watch as Winston navigates the underworld of '70s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel — a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals.Starring: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, Ben Robson, Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, Marina Mazepa, and moreWhen it premieres: Sept. 22 on Peacock Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Peacock / Via youtube.com 6. The Wheel of Time Season 2 Prime Video In Season 2, new threats emerge for the young friends from the Two Rivers, who are now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength — in each other or themselves. When it returns: Sept. 1 on Prime Video Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Prime Video / Via youtube.com 7. Still Up Apple TV+ Still Up follows two best friends, Lisa (Antonia Thomas) and Danny (Craig Roberts), who are bonded by their insomnia. Each night, they connect and share practically everything with each other...except their true romantic feelings. Starring: Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, Rich Fulcher, and moreWhen it premieres: Sept. 22 on Apple TV+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ / youtube.com 8. The Other Black Girl Courtesy Hulu / Hulu Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris's bestselling novel, The Other Black Girl follows Nella (Sinclair Daniel), an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. When Hazel (Ashleigh Murray) is hired, Nella finally feels that she'll have someone to relate to at work, but things don't go quite as planned. As Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company. Lemme just say that this series has MAJOR Get Out vibes. Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and moreWhen it premieres: Sept. 13 on Hulu Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Hulu / Via youtube.com 9. Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 FX After Wrexham's heartbreaking loss back in Season 1, the pressure was on for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they worked to get Wrexham AFC promoted. And not to spoil anything for you, but...they did it! Season 2 comes hot off Wrexham's triumphant promotion — the first in 15 years — to League 2 back in April. This new set of episodes will follow all the highs and lows faced by Rob, Ryan, the football players, and the Wrexham natives as they gear up to turn Wrexham AFC into the fiercest team of underdogs yet. When it returns: Sept 12 on FX and next day on Hulu View this video on YouTube FX / Via youtube.com 10. Wilderness Prime Video Based on B.E. Jones’s novel, Wilderness follows British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage, a glamorous new life in New York City, and their whole lives ahead of them! Everything seems as perfect as can be...until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Revenge is her only option, so when Will proposes a trip around the US national parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it. Liv is literally in her Reputation era — the series' teaser even gave us the first snippet of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)," so, like, it's canon. Starring: Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, Eric Balfour, Claire Rushbrook, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Morgana Van Peebles, Jonathan Keltz, Talia Balsam, and moreWhen it premieres: Sept. 15 on Prime Video Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Prime Video / Via youtube.com 11. The Morning Show Season 3 Apple TV+ In Season 3 of The Morning Show, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie join the cast this season. When it returns: Sept. 13 on Apple TV+ Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Apple TV+ / Via youtube.com 12. Starstruck Season 3 Max Two years after her breakup with Tom (Nikesh Patel), Jessie (Rose Matafeo) is exploring her newly single life back in London. Now, while watching all of her friends move on to the next stage of their lives, Jessie must figure out what she really wants and how to make her dreams come true.When it returns: Sept. 28 on Max Watch the trailer here: View this video on YouTube Max / Via youtube.com 13. Virgin River Season 5, Part 1 Netflix If we know anything, it's that there is never a dull moment in the town of Virgin River, and Season 5 will be no different. Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is forced to make a big decision about her future at the clinic, while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack (Martin Henderson) squares off with some long-overdue confrontations — with his own demons and, of course, his ex Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). And as Doc's (Tim Matheson) and Hope’s (Annette O'Toole) health scares throw their identities into question, they seek solace in their community, their family, and each other.When it returns: Sept. 7 (Part 1, episodes 1–10) and Nov. 30 (Part 2, episodes 11 and 12) on Netflix View this video on YouTube Netflix / Via youtube.com