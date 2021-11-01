Skip To Content
Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
California residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.

    Here Are 17 Of The Best New And Returning Shows Coming This November

    I'm already counting down the days until the Hawkeye premiere.

    1. Hawkeye

    Chuck Zlotnick / Disney / Marvel

    Hawkeye is Marvel's latest series, and things pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton teams up with skilled archer Kate Bishop as they fight crime throughout NYC, during the Christmas season. Florence Pugh is also unofficially making an appearance as Yelena Belova...and if you watched the Black Widow post-credits scene, then you know shit is about to go down for Mr. Hawkeye himself. Oh, and Happy Hailee Steinfeld Month to those who celebrate!

    Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Linda Cardellini, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, Florence Pugh, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 24 on Disney+

    Watch the trailer here.

    2. The Sex Lives of College Girls

    HBO Max

    Mindy Kaling's new series follows four roomies as they embark on the journey that is...college. They'll find themselves wrapped up in school, new relationships, and even just trying to be a functioning adult. I guarantee you that this show is lots of laughs and has great performances all around. I'd be lying to myself if I didn't say this was quickly becoming my new 2021 favorite. Mindy truly never disappoints.

    Starring: Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Gavin Leatherwood, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 18 on HBO Max

    Watch the trailer here.

    3. Yellowjackets

    Paul Sarkis / Showtime

    Yellowjackets follows a girls high school soccer team after they've been in a plane crash and stranded in the remote wilderness. The show flips back and forth between the immediate aftermath of the crash, and 25 years later as the survivors deal with their trauma and piece together what really happened out there. Just when they thought they were finally free from their pasts, the survivors begin to realize that everything comes back to haunt you. 

    Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Warren Kole, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 14 on Showtime

    Watch the trailer here.

    4. Big Mouth, Season 5

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Beloved Big Mouth is back yet again for its highly anticipated fifth season. Similar to past seasons, we'll get to revel in the characters' raging hormones and awkward tween-ness, but this time around, the Love Bugs are getting involved. Plus, we'll also get to see Missy finally embrace her Blackness now that Ayo Edebiri will be voicing the character

    Starring: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells, and more

    When it returns: Nov. 5 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer here.

    5. The Great, Season 2

    Hulu

    The Great returns for its hilariously charming second season and it's — dare I say — great. This time around, Catherine is gearing up to finally take the throne, but she quickly realizes that ruling a country is actually a lot harder than she thought it'd be. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are wittier than ever, and their chemistry is on fire; I genuinely cannot wait to watch these two again and again. Gillian Anderson joins the fun this season too. 

    Starring: Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Gillian Anderson, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Belinda Bromilow, Richard Pyros, Bayo Gbadamosi, Sebastian de Souza, and more

    When it returns: Nov. 19 on Hulu

    Watch the trailer here.

    6. Narcos: Mexico, Season 3

    JUAN ROSAS/NETFLIX

    The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico is officially upon us, and the chaos is even more worthwhile. Now in the 1990s, the Mexican drug cartel is at war with each other, as kingpins emerge and the feds try to find out the dirty truths behind the madness. Trust me, Season 3 is sure to go out with a bang. 

    Starring: Manuel Masalva, José María Yazpik, Scoot McNairy, Matt Letscher, Alejandro Edda, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Gorka Lasaosa, Alberto Ammann, Flavio Medina, Bad Bunny, and more

    When it returns: Nov. 5 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer here.

    7. Dickinson, Season 3

    Zach Dilgard / Apple TV+

    Dickinson is back with its third and final season, and boy, is it action-packed. It picks up just as the Civil War begins, and life as Emily knew it is turned on its side. She will continue to struggle with her desire to be "bigger than fame," and find herself using poetry as a way to cope with the chaos happening in the world around her. November 2021 is about to be a huge month for Hailee Steinfeld, friends, so please just watch Dickinson already!!!

    Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Wiz Khalifa, and more

    When it returns: Nov. 5 on Apple TV+

    Watch the trailer here.

    8. Ragdoll

    AMC+

    Crime TV fanatics: We ride at dawn...on Nov. 11. This one's a doozy. Based on the novel of the same name, Ragdoll follows a group of detectives who set out to solve the murder of six people, all of who've been dismembered and sewn together to make the shape of one giant ragdoll. And in proper crime TV fashion, once the detectives start to poke around and reveal the truth, the killer starts taunting them. 

    Starring: Lucy Hale, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Ali Cook, Thalissa Teixeira, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 11 on AMC+

    Watch the trailer here.

    9. The Shrink Next Door

    Beth Dubber / Apple TV+

    Based on the podcast of the same name (and the very true story that inspired the podcast), The Shrink Next Door follows the exploitative relationship between psychiatrist Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz. Over the course of the series, Ike is convinced his unconventional approach will let Marty become the person he "deserves to be." And if Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell have taught us anything, then we're sure to get some phenomenal performances. 

    Starring: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 12 on Apple TV+

    Watch the trailer here.

    10. Cowboy Bebop

    GEOFFREY SHORT/NETFLIX

    Based on the hit anime, this live-action show takes its viewers on a wild, wild ride. Cowboy Bebop follows a group of bounty hunters in space, all trying to outrun their pasts and catch the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy. Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine are about to become the most iconic trio you never knew you needed. 

    Starring: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 19 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer here.

    11. Gentefied, Season 2

    Netflix

    Set in LA, Gentefied tells the story of three Mexican American cousins who are searching for their own American dream as the same gentrification threatens the loss of their beloved neighborhood and family taco shop. This series does a great job at bringing its characters to life and representing actual people who live through similar situations every day. The show thrives at sharing these heartfelt, poignant moments with a side of humor and a dash of down-to-earth characters. Gentefied is an absolute must-watch, and Season 2 is just as good — if not better — than Season 1. 

    Starring: Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin, Carlos Santos, and more

    When it returns: Nov. 10 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer here.

    12. Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B

    HBO Max

    Gossip Girl is, in fact, returning this month with the second half of its first season. We'll still be following our favorite little clique as they find themselves in even more chaotic situations than before, and trust me, it gets messy. In the midseason finale, we left off just as the Zoya-Obie-Julien love triangle got a little steamy, and despite what they say, the teachers have no sign of ending their Gossip Girl reign. So, how will the rest of the season unfold? Well...that's a secret I'll never tell. Xoxo!!!

    Starring: Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Johnathan Fernandez, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Jason Gotay, Todd Almond, Laura Benanti, Kristen Bell, and more

    When it returns: TBD in Nov. on HBO Max

    Watch the Season 1 teaser trailer here.

    13. Saved by the Bell, Season 2

    Patrick Wymore/Peacock

    School at Bayside is back in session and all of our favorite teens (and former Bayside students) are returning. As you gear up for Season 2, get ready for even more shenanigans, an awkward budding romance — or two, and a bunch of great references that every longtime fan will adore. 

    Starring: Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, John Michael Higgins, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Mario Lopez, and more

    When it returns: Nov. 24 on Peacock

    Watch the teaser trailer here.

    14. Head of the Class

    HBO Max

    Based on the '80s series of the same name, this reboot follows a group of uptight, overachieving high schoolers and their teacher, who's trying to teach them how to ~let loose~. Original cast members Christa Miller and Robin Givens will also star in the series. 

    Starring: Isabella Gómez, Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Brandon Severs, Adrian Matthew Escalona, Katie Beth Hall, Christa Miller, Robin Givens, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 4 on HBO Max

    Watch the trailer here.

    15. The Wheel of Time

    Jan Thijs / Amazon Prime Video

    The Wheel of Time is based on the mega-popular book series of the same name and follows Moiraine as she embarks on a dangerous journey through a magical world where only some women are allowed access. She travels with a group of wildly different people, including someone who is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn — aka someone who could very possibly destroy all of humankind. 

    Starring: Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Álvaro Morte, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 19 on Amazon Prime Video

    Watch the trailer here.

    16. Mayor of Kingstown

    EMERSON MILLER/VIACOMCBS/PARAMOUNT+

    This series follows the McLusky family, who are power brokers trying to bring back order and justice to Kingstown, Michigan — a city that thrives on the "business of incarceration." This series will delve into the realities of the corrupt and racist system that puts people of color in prison and lets privileged white people walk free. 

    Starring: Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Taylor Handley, Hugh Dillon, Pha'rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Kyle Chandler, Aidan Gillen, Hamish Allan-Headley, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 14 on Paramount+

    Watch the trailer here.

    17. And finally, Dexter: New Blood

    Seacia Pavao / Showtime

    Set 10 years after the Dexter series finale, this revival follows the one and only Dexter Morgan as he hides under a fake identity in New York. Luckily, he's been able to keep his serial killer urges to a minimum, especially now that he's dating the chief of police. But after a hectic string of events in town, Dexter begins to worry that all the secrets of his past will begin to unravel. Let's just say that the truth probably will not set Dexter free. 

    Starring: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and more

    When it premieres: Nov. 7 on Showtime

    Watch the trailer here.