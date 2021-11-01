Here Are 17 Of The Best New And Returning Shows Coming This November

Chuck Zlotnick / Disney / Marvel

Hawkeye is Marvel's latest series, and things pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Clint Barton teams up with skilled archer Kate Bishop as they fight crime throughout NYC, during the Christmas season. Florence Pugh is also unofficially making an appearance as Yelena Belova...and if you watched the Black Widow post-credits scene, then you know shit is about to go down for Mr. Hawkeye himself. Oh, and Happy Hailee Steinfeld Month to those who celebrate!

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Linda Cardellini, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, Florence Pugh, and more

When it premieres: Nov. 24 on Disney+

Watch the trailer here.