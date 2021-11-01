Here Are 17 Of The Best New And Returning Shows Coming This November

Gossip Girl is, in fact, returning this month with the second half of its first season. We'll still be following our favorite little clique as they find themselves in even more chaotic situations than before, and trust me, it gets messy. In the midseason finale, we left off just as the Zoya-Obie-Julien love triangle got a little steamy, and despite what they say, the teachers have no sign of ending their Gossip Girl reign. So, how will the rest of the season unfold? Well...that's a secret I'll never tell. Xoxo!!!
Starring: Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Johnathan Fernandez, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Jason Gotay, Todd Almond, Laura Benanti, Kristen Bell, and more
When it returns: TBD in Nov. on HBO Max
