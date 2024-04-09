19 Insufferable TV Characters Who Are — Hands Down — The Worst Part Of Their Show

A while ago, we asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV characters were so bad — like genuinely insufferable — that they pretty much ruined their shows, and y'all had a LOT to say. So, here are 19 more:
4. Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation
5. Jordan Catalano from My So-Called Life
6. Jamie Dutton from Yellowstone
7. Skyler White from Breaking Bad
8. Mike Ross from Suits
9. Frasier Crane from Frasier
10. Raymond Barone from Everybody Loves Raymond
11. Izzie Stevens from Grey's Anatomy
12. Ryan Howard from The Office
13. Robin Sherbatsky from How I Met Your Mother
14. Nathan Shelley from Ted Lasso
15. Abe Weissman from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
16. Dawson Leery from Dawson's Creek
17. Piper Chapman from Orange Is the New Black
18. Debbie Gallagher from Shameless
19. And finally, Ani Achola from 13 Reasons Why
So, did your favorite (or least favorite) make the list? Let us know in the comments!
Responses have been edited for length/clarity.