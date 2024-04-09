19 Insufferable TV Characters Who Are — Hands Down — The Worst Part Of Their Show

"I will always love and continue rewatching Gilmore Girls, but Rory Gilmore is insufferable."

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

A while ago, we asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV characters were so bad — like genuinely insufferable — that they pretty much ruined their shows, and y'all had a LOT to say. So, here are 19 more:

1. Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and And Just Like That...

Woman using a laptop with a lamp in the background
New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

"She was incredibly selfish and a shitty friend most of the time."

ashleem498308f1a

2. Mateo Liwanag from Superstore

Mateo from &quot;Superstore&quot; smiling and clapping, seated in the breakroom with co-workers behind him
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I found him absolutely annoying the whole time except for the rare times they tried to give his character more depth. Those were decently well executed, but the rest of the time, I just wanted to fast-forward through his scenes."

shaneuniverse23

"I have to think that he was written to be so terrible and gratuitously mean, but at the same time, idk if that's the case. His meanness does nothing at all for the story; no one ever calls him out on it so it doesn't really create tension. The character barely even has an arc — he's marginally less mean in Season 6, but that's because America Ferrera left the show."

f4bul0u5

3. Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls

A woman seated at a dining table with a subtle smile, in a casual setting for a TV show scene
Netflix / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I will always love and continue rewatching Gilmore Girls, but Rory Gilmore is insufferable."

floozy

"I hate Rory. I mean, she was fine as a teenager — she was smart but awkward, as teens should be. But then she just became this entitled, immature brat in college. Her shenanigans were not relatable at all, and she just acted like she was better than everyone. It's beyond me why everyone was so in love with her. She was the worst, even more so considering that pretty much all of the characters in Gilmore Girls were so delightful."

allydelarge

4. Chris Traeger in Parks and Recreation

Man in suit and tie smiling, from the TV show &quot;Parks and Recreation&quot;
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I had to quit watching the show LITERALLY after his character came on."

clairefreeman1

5. Jordan Catalano from My So-Called Life

Jared Leto poses in a striped shirt with hands clasped, looking at the camera
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The dude was objectively horrible to Angela. When he wasn't pressuring her for sex, he was manipulating her and acting as if she was wrong for being angry after he had sex with her best friend. Then he had the nerve to have someone else write a love letter to her for him. I get that Jared Leto was a heartthrob in the '90s, but even back then, I didn't see the appeal of Jordan. The character just seemed like a douchebag who wanted to hide behind the 'lost soul' persona and never actually do anything that even resembled self-improvement."

smartasswithdumbassenergy

6. Jamie Dutton from Yellowstone

Screenshot from &quot;Yellowstone&quot;
CBS / Everett Collection

"Why aren't more people talking about how awful Jamie is?? Omg. Hatred!!"

alundquist93

7. Skyler White from Breaking Bad

Actress portraying a character, seated, wearing a beige blazer, in a pensive mood
Amc / Â©AMC / courtesy Everett Collection

"Walter White's wife is the sole reason why I never got past the first season of Breaking Bad. I really did enjoy the show, but she irritated me."

nenar

"The show is still worth watching, but she is wildly unlikable."

gcmzepp

8. Mike Ross from Suits

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in &quot;Suits,&quot; wearing a tailored suit and tie, standing in an office setting
Usa Networks / Â©USA Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Mike Ross pissed me off sooo much!"

chillskeleton44

9. Frasier Crane from Frasier

Screenshot from &quot;Frasier&quot;
Jaydee / ©NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

"Everyone else in the show is great, but I can’t stand his obnoxious ass."

anybodybutme

10. Raymond Barone from Everybody Loves Raymond

Closeup of Ramond Barone
Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"I would have divorced that spineless, inconsiderate mama’s boy."

ginnyjensen

11. Izzie Stevens from Grey's Anatomy

Izzie Stevens from Grey&#x27;s Anatomy smiling in blue scrubs
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I skip the seasons she's in every time I rewatch Grey's."

victoriousisrad

12. Ryan Howard from The Office

Screenshot from &quot;The Office&quot;
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Every other character had at least one redeemable quality (or storyline). But Ryan? Just ugh! He was even worse than Andy to me."

astrommen31

13. Robin Sherbatsky from How I Met Your Mother

Robin from &quot;How I Met Your Mother&quot; stands by a poker table, appearing tense with poker chips in hand
Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I personally think Robin was the worst character on that show. Also, the show didn't age well…tried to rewatch a couple of episodes recently, and it definitely is not a timeless show."

gcmzepp

"She was super irritating and selfish. She kept going on about being a tomboy when actually she never had any tomboy traits at all; she actually loved girly things."

gaby30ferns

14. Nathan Shelley from Ted Lasso

Screenshot from &quot;Ted Lasso&quot;
Apple TV+ / Everett

"His reasonings for becoming an asshole in the first place were utter nonsense, and his redemption back into being a good guy was so unearned."

skilletgirl81

15. Abe Weissman from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Screenshot from &quot;The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel&quot;
Prime Video / Everett

"I found myself fast-forwarding through all of his whiney and drawn-out dialogue toward the end."

jammih

16. Dawson Leery from Dawson's Creek

James Van Der Beek, as Dawson Leery, stands in front of a building, arms crossed, wearing a casual shirt
The WB / Courtesy Everett Collection

"He's insufferable."

rachelroselalo

"He was the WORST and shouldn't have even been a character. The show should have scrapped him and called it Pacey's Creek instead."

gemrose3

17. Piper Chapman from Orange Is the New Black

Piper Chapman character behind prison door on set of TV show &quot;Orange is the New Black&quot;
Jojo Whilden / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"I always found it hilarious that the main character became the one everyone cared about the least. I was way more invested in the other characters, and even still, there are some I'd love to spend more time with than Piper."

domhubbard2

"I know she was the protagonist, but she was just the worst! The cheating, playing the victim, the continuous self-centered attitude. There were also a bunch of more interesting characters that carried the show without her."

funkabelle

18. Debbie Gallagher from Shameless

Character Emma Kenney in a denim jacket over a tank top, at a bar with a beer in &quot;Shameless.&quot;
Showtime / Everett

"Debbie definitely lacked any redeeming characteristics, IMO."

iteach

"Pretty much everyone on the show has done shitty things at one point, but most of them are actually decent and show remorse for their wrongdoings. But Debbie continually does shitty things and never faces consequences for her actions. It's ridiculous. She never shows remorse for anything she does."

jordans43125d2f3

19. And finally, Ani Achola from 13 Reasons Why

Screenshot from &quot;13 Reasons Why&quot;
Netflix / Everett

"She annoyed me so much, and her character was so forced. Her defense for Bryce and his unforgivable behavior killed the show for me. She never should have tried to make us feel sympathy for him. She was just annoying and self-righteous."

colleend9

So, did your favorite (or least favorite) make the list? Let us know in the comments!

Responses have been edited for length/clarity.