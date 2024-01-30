Lili Reinhart Revealed She Was Diagnosed With Alopecia In A New TikTok

And luckily, her admirable candor isn't going away any time soon. In a TikTok posted on Monday, Lili was sitting beneath a red light therapy machine with the text, "Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the middle of a depressive episode."
She also captioned the video, "Red light therapy is my new best friend #alopecia #mentalhealth".
Several fans immediately came to her support in the comments, some even saying that they were thankful she was using her platform to raise awareness for alopecia:
While some even shared their own treatments for the condition: