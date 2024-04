Lauren also added that one of the last times she saw Matthew was around the time his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing , came out. He was thrilled with how his own story was received by the public and hoped his experiences with substance abuse would be helpful to other addicts. "The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received — and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life's work kind of became, 'How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'" she finished.