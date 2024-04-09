During her recent book tour for her book Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, she reflected on her meaningful relationship with Matthew Perry and his death.
"It's still really hard to believe," she said of Matthew's death. Matthew died at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. According to the autopsy report, his death was declared accidental and caused by acute effects of ketamine, a drug he was using to treat his depression.
"While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an 'almost' in my life," Lauren said, adding that he was also "a friend and a constant."
"We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year," she said, adding that he'd sent her a pickleball set for her birthday in March of 2023. "He's, like, really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, 'Be older.'"
She later added that his death was a "terrible loss."
Lauren also added that one of the last times she saw Matthew was around the time his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, came out. He was thrilled with how his own story was received by the public and hoped his experiences with substance abuse would be helpful to other addicts. "The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received — and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life's work kind of became, 'How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'" she finished.
In Lauren's memoir Talking As Fast As I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between), she wrote about the time she first met Matthew and gushed about their relationship over the years. "The only bright spot, dude-wise, was at an event where I met Matthew Perry," she wrote, referencing a point during her life when she was single. "He became my longtime Friend Who I Almost But Never Exactly Dated, or FWIABNED."
