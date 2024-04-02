    Hunter Schafer Just Opened Up About Her Relationship With Rosalía For The First Time Ever

    "It's something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too," she said.

    So, you know Hunter Schafer.

    She's best known for playing Jules on Euphoria and Tigris Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She's also a model and has worked for some of the biggest fashion houses like Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Thierry Mugler, Coach, Maison Margiela, Vera Wang, Marc Jacobs, Versus Versace, Emilio Pucci, and more. 

    In a recent interview with GQ, she opened up about her relationship with Rosalía for the first time ever.

    Hunter, who has previously shared that her sexuality is "bi or pan or something," shared that she and the Spanish singer were "once romantically involved" for five months in 2019. And while they're no longer together, they've stayed in each other's lives and built a "really beautiful" friendship.

    "It's been so much speculation for so long," she said, referencing the many times she and Rosalía have been photographed together over the years. "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, 'It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!'"

    "It's something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too," Hunter said, adding that she and Rosalía chatted and are happy to confirm their relationship history.

    "She’s family no matter what," she said.

    Hunter also opened up about being single after breaking up with Euphoria costar Dominic Fike, whom she dated for over a year. "I want to make sure I'm good all the way before I jump into something else," she explained, adding that she's "still in some ways healing."

    Read Hunter's full GQ interview here.