In a recent interview with GQ, she opened up about her relationship with Rosalía for the first time ever.
Hunter, who has previously shared that her sexuality is "bi or pan or something," shared that she and the Spanish singer were "once romantically involved" for five months in 2019. And while they're no longer together, they've stayed in each other's lives and built a "really beautiful" friendship.
"It's been so much speculation for so long," she said, referencing the many times she and Rosalía have been photographed together over the years. "Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, 'It’s none of anybody’s fucking business!'"
"It's something I’m happy to share. And I think she feels that way too," Hunter said, adding that she and Rosalía chatted and are happy to confirm their relationship history.
"She’s family no matter what," she said.
Hunter also opened up about being single after breaking up with Euphoria costar Dominic Fike, whom she dated for over a year. "I want to make sure I'm good all the way before I jump into something else," she explained, adding that she's "still in some ways healing."