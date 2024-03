3.

On an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Gabrielle Union opened up about how she "felt entitled" to infidelity during her '00s marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard. "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," she said, adding that their relationship was "just dysfunctional from day 1." She said, "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to [cheating] as well. ... I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off, and I felt like that's what comes, the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought."