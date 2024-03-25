Skip To Content
"He Was A Pathological Liar": 13 Famous People Spilled About Their Exes And Past Relationships, And Some Did Not Hold Back

"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Gabrielle Union said of her marriage to Chris Howard, adding that their relationship was "just dysfunctional from day 1."

Lauren Garafano
1. Gwyneth Paltrow went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and talked about her whirlwind romance with Brad Pitt. "Brad was, like, the sort of major chemistry love of your life, kind of like, at the time, you know," she said. "He's a great guy. He's wonderful. I really like him a lot," she said, adding that the timing wasn't right. "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."

Gwyneth is wearing a relaxed sweater, and Brad sports a leather jacket
Kevin.mazur / WireImage

"I remember seeing him — this is so crazy — because I was, like, heartbroken and so upset, you know," she recalled after seeing him at the 72nd Academy Awards for the first time since they broke up. "I remember the first time I saw him. I was presenting at the Academy Awards the year after I won, and I walked out, and I was, like, so cognizant of him being there, and I was like, 'Oh my god, this is so scary and so awkward.'"

2. Ariana Madix revealed a lot about her relationship with Tom Sandoval during a Call Her Daddy episode, saying that she looked past some red flags while they were together. Speaking of their breakup and Tom's infamous cheating scandal, Ariana said, "Clearly, in the last seven months, he was a pathological liar. ... It's now hard for me to look back at nine years, and if I tell myself he's a pathological liar, that means that the last nine years of my life were potentially a lie."

Tom in a patterned shirt and blazer, Ariana in a black crop top and pants
Jc Olivera / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

She even shared that they went into couples counseling, and her intention was to fix their relationship. But she later learned that Tom was already cheating on her when they went into counseling and that he was using it as a means to break up with her. 

3. On an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Gabrielle Union opened up about how she "felt entitled" to infidelity during her '00s marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard. "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," she said, adding that their relationship was "just dysfunctional from day 1." She said, "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to [cheating] as well. ... I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off, and I felt like that's what comes, the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought."

Chris wearing a suit and Gabrielle in a floral patterned dress
Rodrigo Varela / WireImage

4. Shanna Moakler has been very vocal about her relationship with her ex Travis Barker. On a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, she spoke about the time she found emails on his computer that ultimately led to their split. "When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all the women," she explained. "[The other women] didn't bother me as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment. You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a shitty mother I was, what a terrible person I was."

Travis, with spiked hair and tattoos, and Shanna with a feather accessory in her hair
Denise Truscello / WireImage

"I couldn't fucking believe that he was the one behind some of those comments," she said in tears. "I left the hospital, and I went home, and I cried in my mother's arms for hours."

5. Camila Cabello talked about dating Shawn Mendes on her episode of Call Her Daddy. "I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person, and I'm lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person," she said. She added that it "didn't feel right" when they briefly reunited in 2023.

Shawn in a leather jacket and Camila in a sequined purple dress with a high slit pose together
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

6. During a Call Her Daddy episode, Kelsea Ballerini blasted her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, and even shared that things got "nasty" between them after they split up. She said that she and Morgan didn't fight, but "everyone in [her] life knew" how unfulfilled she was in the relationship. "There was just such a sense of disconnection," she recalled about their relationship around the time of the 2019 CMAs. "We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other, [and] I was getting resentful because anytime we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load. I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

Morgan in a suit and Kelsea in a metallic beaded dress with a cut-out detail
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

"And then I was also tired from, like, traveling all the time and, like, giving so much of myself, 'cause that's what I want to do to honor my career too, and I think I just felt really depleted and not understood," she continued. 

Then, when Morgan released the song "Over for You," implying that Kelsea had blindsided him with their divorce, she said, "I was livid. ... I did not blindside him. I think that if he truly was blindsided, then where was he? ... I felt really used in that moment.

"Who you marry is not who you divorce," she added. "And as he's putting out a song about being blindsided, he's taking half the house that he didn't pay for." But she confirmed that they did have a prenup. "It was kind of like that or alimony," she said, recalling a phone call she had with her manager and lawyer. "They're like, you know, 'He wants half the house.' ... [It made me feel] like shit. It makes me not trust myself. ... How was I married to this person for this long, and I had no idea that bit of character was tucked within this human being?"

7. Camila Mendes opened up about getting back together with Charles Melton during an episode of Armchair Expert. "We dated for a year and then broke up for about a year and then got back together for about a year," she said. She said they both came back to the set of Riverdale for Season 6 and were seeing other people, "but then, naturally, the two of us got out of our own relationships — not knowing the other did. And we're in lockdown, we can't leave Vancouver ... and it's like, 'Maybe second time's the charm? Maybe this time it will be different?'"

Charles in a suit and Camila in a yellow ruffled dress, holding hands
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

"Obviously, right when it happened, it's hard and it's emotional," she said about having to keep working together after breaking up. "It's the worst. But it's hard because the timing of the show — it was jokes — because it was like, anytime we started to hook up off set and knew that something was brewing, our characters would start dating. But they didn't know. No one knew. The writers just would naturally make it happen."

8. Mischa Barton recently revealed on an episode of Call Her Daddy that she dated her The O.C. costar Ben Mackenzie. Mischa said that at the time they started dating, she was 17 and he was 25. "It was complicated for me. I went into that [show] a virgin, a kid, really feeling like I needed to grow up quickly," she said. "Acting with people older than me was a bit like, 'Oh wow. They know what they're doing. And there's gonna be relationships on this show, and you're gonna need to play that part,' and I didn't feel really ready for that because I was always a really late bloomer in school, and I hadn't really dated."

Mischa in a strappy crop top and Ben in a sweater smiling at the camera
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic Inc.

"That was my first — I had no idea what I was doing," Mischa recalled. "I think that kind of set things off on the wrong foot, too, because it was like — you know, people hook up on these shows, and whatever, these things happen — but it was, we threw ourselves all into it very fast."

9. Taylor Lautner talked about rekindling his friendship with Taylor Swift over a decade after they broke up during a Call Her Daddy episode. "I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way," he said. "We stayed friendly. We would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn't talk for a while. But I've always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else."

The two Taylors sitting in a car, with he in the driver&#x27;s seat and she in the passenger seat
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

"Honestly, I would say one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship," he added. He also confirmed that he was the one who got broken up with. “I'm thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she [broke up with me]," he said.  

10. Cole Sprouse opened up about his breakup with Lili Reinhart and having to keep working together on Riverdale. During a Call Her Daddy episode, he said, "It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us, and that's okay. I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all of the ways we felt about each other, and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that." He added, "I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that. We're good friends now, which is awesome. We work really well together now."

Lili smiling in a ruffled dress, Cole smiling in a black suit with striped collar
Axelle / FilmMagic

"I think we did the best we could, really. I'm very grateful in many ways that I was able to go through it with someone who was going through the exact same circumstances as me," Cole added. "But, also, in many ways, all the clichés about dating someone you work with are very true.

"There was a lot of pressure towards other people, really. I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little earlier," he continued. "But I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation."

11. Madeline Argy spoke candidly about her "toxic" relationship with Central Cee on Call Her Daddy. She said, "It was a lot of back-and-forth and, like, kind of in a fun, toxic way when you're like, Oh god, this needs to end, but fuck it, let's go on one more trip together, or let's have one more night." She added that she knew they needed to break up because the relationship wasn't "fulfilling" and they "were not happy," but it was "hard because [they] both were a little bit obsessed with each other."

Cee nuzzling Madeline&#x27;s face through her hoodie
@centralcee / Via tiktok.com

12. Ciara went on Call Her Daddy and explained when she knew it was the right time to end her relationship with Future. "When you know you're supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life — you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head and your soul and your body. It's almost like your taste buds change," she said of their "public" and "painful" split. "You have a taste bud for a certain kind of thing, and then the taste buds just go."

Future in a black shirt and sunglasses, and Ciara in a black crop top outfit
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

"I always say, 'Don't let nobody waste your time,'" she added. "I don't care if it's friendships or relationships, business, whatever it is, don't let it waste your time. It's not worth it. ... Those are things that come to mind when there's a pivotal moment in my life and in any aspect of my life."

13. During an episode of Call Her Daddy, Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with Brian Austin Green. When they got together, Megan was 18, and Brian was 31. "First of all, let me just say I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I'll be very honest. He was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into or let it seem like that relationship was one way," she said. "I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude. I shouldn't have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 — I shouldn't have been."

Megan Fox in a red dress with Brian Austin Green in a suit at an event
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

"I did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time. I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life, and I thought for a minute, when I got divorced, that's what I was going to do," she added. 

"I was so unaware of my feelings because I was so much younger. Most of my growth and awareness came after childbirth," she explained, adding that she got married pretty impulsively. "[Marriage] was something I did kind of impulsively; it was like an adventure to go on and to do. I had already been with him for so many years at that point," she recalled. "I do feel like, karmically, I was supposed to have those kids with him, of course. I just wasn't looking at myself being like, 'Oh, I'm reenacting my mother's life. I'm carrying my mother's burdens and the things that she projected onto me.'''

She also said that she ended up being unfulfilled in that relationship.

