"He Was A Pathological Liar": 13 Famous People Spilled About Their Exes And Past Relationships, And Some Did Not Hold Back
"In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," Gabrielle Union said of her marriage to Chris Howard, adding that their relationship was "just dysfunctional from day 1."
1.Gwyneth Paltrow went on the Call Her Daddy podcast and talked about her whirlwind romance with Brad Pitt. "Brad was, like, the sort of major chemistry love of your life, kind of like, at the time, you know," she said. "He's a great guy. He's wonderful. I really like him a lot," she said, adding that the timing wasn't right. "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place."
2.Ariana Madixrevealed a lot about her relationship with Tom Sandoval during a Call Her Daddyepisode, saying that she looked past some red flags while they were together. Speaking of their breakup and Tom's infamous cheating scandal, Ariana said, "Clearly, in the last seven months, he was a pathological liar. ... It's now hard for me to look back at nine years, and if I tell myself he's a pathological liar, that means that the last nine years of my life were potentially a lie."
3.On an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Gabrielle Union opened up about how she "felt entitled" to infidelity during her '00s marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard. "In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating," she said, adding that their relationship was "just dysfunctional from day 1." She said, "A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, 'Oh, that's what you're doing? You're going to feel this one,' and I just felt entitled to [cheating] as well. ... I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off, and I felt like that's what comes, the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought."
4.Shanna Moakler has been very vocal about her relationship with her ex Travis Barker. On a 2024 episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, she spoke about the time she found emails on his computer that ultimately led to their split. "When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all the women," she explained. "[The other women] didn't bother me as much as when he went to TMZ and he wrote a comment. You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a shitty mother I was, what a terrible person I was."
5.Camila Cabello talked about dating Shawn Mendes on her episode ofCall Her Daddy. "I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person, and I'm lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person," she said. She added that it "didn't feel right" when they briefly reunited in 2023.
6.During a Call Her Daddyepisode, Kelsea Ballerini blasted her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, and even shared that things got "nasty" between them after they split up. She said that she and Morgan didn't fight, but "everyone in [her] life knew" how unfulfilled she was in the relationship. "There was just such a sense of disconnection," she recalled about their relationship around the time of the 2019 CMAs. "We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other, [and] I was getting resentful because anytime we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load. I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."
7.Camila Mendes opened up about getting back together with Charles Melton during an episode of Armchair Expert. "We dated for a year and then broke up for about a year and then got back together for about a year," she said. She said they both came back to the set of Riverdale for Season 6 and were seeing other people, "but then, naturally, the two of us got out of our own relationships — not knowing the other did. And we're in lockdown, we can't leave Vancouver ... and it's like, 'Maybe second time's the charm? Maybe this time it will be different?'"
8.Mischa Barton recently revealed on an episode of Call Her Daddy that she dated her The O.C. costar Ben Mackenzie. Mischa said that at the time they started dating, she was 17 and he was 25. "It was complicated for me. I went into that [show] a virgin, a kid, really feeling like I needed to grow up quickly," she said. "Acting with people older than me was a bit like, 'Oh wow. They know what they're doing. And there's gonna be relationships on this show, and you're gonna need to play that part,' and I didn't feel really ready for that because I was always a really late bloomer in school, and I hadn't really dated."
9.Taylor Lautner talked about rekindling his friendship with Taylor Swift over a decade after they broke up during a Call Her Daddyepisode. "I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way," he said. "We stayed friendly. We would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn't talk for a while. But I've always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else."
10.Cole Sprouse opened up about his breakup with Lili Reinhart and having to keep working together on Riverdale. During a Call Her Daddyepisode, he said, "It was really hard. It was really hard for both of us, and that's okay. I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all of the ways we felt about each other, and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that." He added, "I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that. We're good friends now, which is awesome. We work really well together now."
11.Madeline Argy spoke candidly about her "toxic" relationship with Central Cee on Call Her Daddy. She said, "It was a lot of back-and-forth and, like, kind of in a fun, toxic way when you're like, Oh god, this needs to end, but fuck it, let's go on one more trip together, or let's have one more night." She added that she knew they needed to break up because the relationship wasn't "fulfilling" and they "were not happy," but it was "hard because [they] both were a little bit obsessed with each other."
12.Ciara went on Call Her Daddy and explained when she knew it was the right time to end her relationship with Future. "When you know you're supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life — you know it from the head to your feet, from your feet to your head and your soul and your body. It's almost like your taste buds change," she said of their "public" and "painful" split. "You have a taste bud for a certain kind of thing, and then the taste buds just go."
13.During an episode of Call Her Daddy, Megan Fox opened up about her relationship with Brian Austin Green. When they got together, Megan was 18, and Brian was 31. "First of all, let me just say I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I'll be very honest. He was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into or let it seem like that relationship was one way," she said. "I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude. I shouldn't have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 — I shouldn't have been."
