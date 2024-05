10.

Josh Hutcherson became a meme when someone turned a fan edit to Flo Rida's "Whistle" into something resembling a Rickroll . Josh, who's not on social media, had no idea the meme was a thing and had his brother explain it to him. "My little brother and his boyfriend actually sat me down during the holidays and were like, 'Okay, you don't live on the internet. We need to explain this to you.' And they just started going through — and they are very creative. Very odd. And I'm here for it. It's great," he said.