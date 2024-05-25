Here's What AI Thinks Disney Characters Would Look Like If They Starred On "Bridgerton"

Hot Topic
So, the first part of Bridgerton Season 3 has dropped and it's all I've been thinking about. Like, it's one of those shows where, to me, everyone feels like a literal Disney princess and gets a happily ever after.
Which got me thinking...what would happen if I used AI to turn actual Disney princesses (and other folks) into Bridgerton characters? Here they are:
1. Snow White
2. Cinderella
3. Tiana and Naveen
4. Rapunzel
5. Belle
6. Elsa and Anna
7. Ariel
8. Hercules and Megara
9. Maleficent
10. Peter Pan and Wendy
11. Moana
12. Mulan
13. Aladdin and Jasmine
14. Tarzan and Jane
15. And finally, Scar
So, what Bridgerton-ified characters do you wanna see next? Let us know in the comments!
