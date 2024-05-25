Here's What AI Thinks Disney Characters Would Look Like If They Starred On "Bridgerton"

I desperately need to watch Hercules and Megara's season of Bridgerton.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

So, the first part of Bridgerton Season 3 has dropped and it's all I've been thinking about. Like, it's one of those shows where, to me, everyone feels like a literal Disney princess and gets a happily ever after.

Jonathan Bailey, in a brown coat, and Nicola Coughlan, in an elegant period dress, sit on a bench in a garden from the TV show &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Which got me thinking...what would happen if I used AI to turn actual Disney princesses (and other folks) into Bridgerton characters? Here they are:

1. Snow White

Woman with short, dark hair in bob style, wearing a period costume with a yellow dress and lace trim, standing indoors with a blurred painting in the background

2. Cinderella

Actress in Regency-era dress with lace trim, styled hair, and jeweled headpiece, standing in an ornate room with candles and a portrait in the background
3. Tiana and Naveen

Two people in ornate period costumes, gazing at each other with smiles. The woman wears a detailed headpiece, the man wears a buttoned jacket

4. Rapunzel

Elegantly dressed in a period costume, a woman with long wavy hair stands in an ornate room, gazing directly at the camera

5. Belle

A woman with wavy hair in an elegant off-shoulder gown and pearl jewelry stands at a formal event, surrounded by chandeliers and guests

6. Elsa and Anna

Actresses in period costumes with braided hairstyles, standing in front of an ornate background

7. Ariel

Woman with long red hair wearing a jeweled tiara, ornate necklace, and a detailed gown. Background has blurred figures and chandeliers, giving a royal ambiance

8. Hercules and Megara

The image shows two people in period costumes, with the man wearing a white shirt and purple vest, and the woman in a lavender dress, posing in an elegant room

9. Maleficent

Ana de Armas in a period costume with a gothic style black lace dress, red rose in hair, and an ornate black crown

10. Peter Pan and Wendy

Emma Mackey and Jack O&#x27;Connell in period costumes, with Emma in an elegant gown and tiara and Jack in a formal military uniform, on set of a historical drama film

11. Moana

Yara Shahidi in an ornate, off-the-shoulder dress and intricate necklace, in a regal, candlelit setting

12. Mulan

A woman in an ornate room, wearing a Victorian-style gown with lace details and floral accents. She has long, styled hair and wears elegant jewelry

13. Aladdin and Jasmine

Actors in period costumes smile on what appears to be a film set

14. Tarzan and Jane

A man and a woman in period costumes stare into each other&#x27;s eyes. The man wears a ruffled shirt and decorative vest, the woman wears a ruffled dress

15. And finally, Scar

A man with shoulder-length hair, a visible scar on his cheek, and wearing period clothing with an ascot looks intensely at the camera

So, what Bridgerton-ified characters do you wanna see next? Let us know in the comments!

