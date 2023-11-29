How it all went down: In 2022, Ethan was cast alongside Ariana in Wicked. At the time, Ethan was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly, and just welcomed their first child together earlier that summer. Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez...which I guess technically makes this a love square. Then, Ariana's divorce was publicly announced in July 2023, and shortly after it was confirmed that she's been dating Ethan. Days later, Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly.
The aftermath: Ariana and Ethan are currently together, have been spotted several times, and are reportedly living together. Ariana recently attended the opening night of his Broadway show Spamalot.
How it all went down: Olivia and Joshua played love interests on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and seemingly dated IRL. However, breakup rumors first came out during summer 2020 when Olivia was hinting on social media that she was going through a breakup of her own. Shortly after, Joshua was spotted hanging out and wearing a couple's Halloween costume with Sabrina Carpenter, sparking dating rumors.
The aftermath: Olivia left HSMTMTS to focus on her music, while Joshua stayed on the show until the series finale in 2023. Sabrina continued with her own music career and most recently was one of the openers for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
3.The triangle: Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney, and Olivia Munn
How it all went down: Anna and John got married in 2014 and he frequently mentioned his love for her in his stand-up comedy. In December of 2020, John checked himself into rehab and he continued his work there before moving on to outpatient treatment in February 2021. Then, in May of that year, news broke that John was dating Olivia Munn. In July, John filed for divorce from Anna, and in September John announced he and Olivia were expecting a baby.
The aftermath: John and Olivia are still together and have one child named Malcolm. John hasn't commented too much about his divorce, but in his latest stand-up special Baby J, he acknowledges that his reputation is "different" now. Meanwhile, Anna has continued making and selling her art.
4.The triangle: Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, and Camilla Belle
How it all went down: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in 2008, but he allegedly broke up with her over a 27-second phone call. She released the song "Forever & Always," which was rumored to be about Joe and their relationship. Then, The Jonas Brothers' song "Much Better" was released and seemingly made a dig at Taylor with the lyrics, "I get a rep for breakin' hearts / Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I'm not bitter." Joe went on to date Camilla Belle shortly after.
The aftermath: Camilla and Joe broke up and a rep claimed there was "no third party involved." Joe and Taylor seemingly repaired their friendship over the last few years, and most recently Joe changed the lyrics to "Much Better" to say that he's "cool with superstars." Taylor also updated the lyrics to "Better Than Revenge," to say "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, woah / He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, woah."
5.The triangle: Chase Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, and Landon Barker
How it all went down: Chase revealed that he and Charlie were "very exclusive" in 2020. They dated on and off throughout the year, one time breaking up after Chase reportedly cheated on Charli. They got back together up until early 2022, and then a photo of Charli and Landon Barker came out and sparked dating rumors.
The aftermath: Landon and Charli are still together and he recently got a tattoo of her eye. Chase is currently dating Chiara Hovland.
6.The triangle: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and "Becky with the good hair"
How it all went down: Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since 2008 and have been together even longer. They have three children together. In 2016, Beyoncé released Lemonade, a studio album and 65-minute film that included lyrics and imagery that insinuated Jay-Z's alleged infidelity with someone whom she refers to as "Becky with the good hair."
The aftermath: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still happily together. The song's main writer, Diana Gordon, also revealed that specific lyric wasn't about one single person and was more of an "idea."
7.The triangle: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles
How it all went down: In September 2020, Harry joined the cast of Olivia's movie Don't Worry Darling and were spotted filming in Palm Springs, CA shortly after. Then in November, it was publicly announced that Jason and Olivia had split, and they reportedly hadn't been together since January 2020. Dating rumors between Olivia and Harry came out in January 2021 when the two were spotted holding hands at a friend's wedding.
The aftermath: Olivia and Harry split at the end of 2022 after two years together. Harry is now dating Taylor Russell. Olivia and Jason have also settled their custody case and continue to co-parent their two children.
8.The triangle: Mads Lewis, Jaden Hossler, and Nessa Barrett
How it all went down: Nessa and Jaden released a single, "La Di Die," together, but at the time they were both dating other people. Jaden was dating Mads and Nessa was dating Josh Richards. Then, Mads seemingly accused Nessa of stealing Jaden from her. Shortly after, Nessa and Jaden publicly confirmed they were together.
The aftermath: Jaden and Nessa broke up in May 2022. Nessa also went on Call Her Daddy and told her side of the story. Jaden is currently dating Stassie Karanikolaou, while Mads is dating Hayden Yezak.
9.The triangle: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber
How it all went down: Selena and Justin were dating on and off for years and there were breakup rumors spreading during the fall of 2014 when Selena made a cryptic tweet about being alone. Hailey and Justin sparked dating rumors and Hailey later confirmed that she'd gotten together with Justin when she was 18, which would've been around when the rumors began in 2015. They publicly dated from around January 2016 until August 16, and then Justin started dating Sofia Richie. Justin also admitted in an interview that he'd cheated on Selena in the past.
The aftermath: Justin and Hailey are still happily married and Selena has repeatedly talked about how she's in no rush to get into a relationship. However, fans of Hailey and Selena have continued to scrutinize the two and regularly accuse them of throwing shade at one another.
10.The triangle: Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter, and Lindsay Lohan
How it all went down: Aaron and Hilary began dating after he guest-starred on Lizzie McGuire in 2000. After dating her for about a year and a half, he started "getting to know" Lindsay while he was still with Hilary. He got back together with Hilary in April 2003, but they broke up a few months later after he reportedly cheated on her.
The aftermath: Lindsay is married to Bader Shammas and they just welcomed their first child. Hilary is married to Matthew Koma and she has three children. Sadly, Aaron died last November. In an interview, Lindsay shared that there was a "lot of love there" for him. Hilary also shared a tribute saying, "Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply."
11.The triangle: Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan
How it all went down: Ed released the song "Don't" and British tabloids published rumors that the song was allegedly about Ellie cheating on Ed with Niall. In an interview, Ed never confirmed or denied who the song was about, but he said that he didn't have to because "everyone fucking knows." Ellie later confirmed that she had gone on a few dates with Niall, but never actually even dated Ed.
The aftermath: Ed is married to Cherry Seaborn and they have two children together. Ellie is married to Caspar Jopling and has one child. Niall has been dating Amelia Woolley for about three years.