11 Times Famous People Aired Out Their Love Triangle And Alleged Cheating Drama In Front Of The Entire World

Once a celeb references their ex in a song, you know it's about to go down.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The triangle: Lilly Jay, Ethan Slater, and Ariana Grande

split photos of ethan and lily jay and then ariana
Jason Smith/Everett Collection / Trae Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How it all went down: In 2022, Ethan was cast alongside Ariana in Wicked. At the time, Ethan was married to his high school sweetheart, Lilly, and just welcomed their first child together earlier that summer. Ariana was married to Dalton Gomez...which I guess technically makes this a love square. Then, Ariana's divorce was publicly announced in July 2023, and shortly after it was confirmed that she's been dating Ethan. Days later, Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly.

split images of ariana and ethan
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Lilly then opened up about feeling "blindsided" about her divorce and added that she and Ariana had "hung out" on the Wicked set before the relationship news was made public. She also told Page Six, "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl's girl. My family is just collateral damage." While Ariana and Ethan haven't commented publicly, sources claim the couple didn't get together until both parties were broken up from their respective partners. 

The aftermath: Ariana and Ethan are currently together, have been spotted several times, and are reportedly living together. Ariana recently attended the opening night of his Broadway show Spamalot.

closeup of the two sitting next to each other
@michelleyeo_official / Instagram: @michelleyeoh_official

Lilly has also said, "I am asking for privacy and respect as an individual who is not in the entertainment industry and as a mom. I ask to be left alone to rebuild my life and raise the beautiful boy I gave birth to last year."

2. The triangle: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter

3 separate images of them
Mike Coppola / WireImage/  Kevin Winter / Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

How it all went down: Olivia and Joshua played love interests on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and seemingly dated IRL. However, breakup rumors first came out during summer 2020 when Olivia was hinting on social media that she was going through a breakup of her own. Shortly after, Joshua was spotted hanging out and wearing a couple's Halloween costume with Sabrina Carpenter, sparking dating rumors.

olivia with her arm around joshua
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In January 2021, Olivia released "drivers license," which includes lyrics like "You're probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about." Fans immediately made the connection that the older blonde girl in question was Sabrina, who's four years older than Olivia. Two weeks later, Sabrina released a track of her own called "Skin," which has lyrics like "Maybe we could've been friends / If I met you in another life / Maybe then we could pretend / There's no gravity in the words we write / Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." And fans believe this was a direct response to Olivia's song.  

After Olivia released "drivers license" and her debut album Sour, she launched into stardom almost overnight, and she was widely praised for her vulnerability in her lyrics — several other celebs even said the song felt like it was "ripped out of Olivia's diary." At the same time, Joshua and Sabrina were widely villainized in the media. Joshua later opened up about being admitted to the hospital due to heart failure from all the stress the situation brought him. Then, by December 2021, Joshua released his own EP with three songs, "Crisis," "Set Me Free," and "Secret," that all contain lyrics that parallel Olivia's and the whole situation. 

Olivia and Joshua continued to play love interests for the majority of Season 2 of HSMTMTS, until their characters broke up in Episode 8. 

The aftermath: Olivia left HSMTMTS to focus on her music, while Joshua stayed on the show until the series finale in 2023. Sabrina continued with her own music career and most recently was one of the openers for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

all three of them on stage separately
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Burak Cingi/Redferns / Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

None of them have really been connected to each other publicly in recent months, but Olivia and Sabrina were pictured together at the 2022 Met Gala, leading people to believe the drama is over. 

3. The triangle: Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney, and Olivia Munn

john and anna and then olivia at an event
Photo by Manny Carabel / Getty Images / Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

How it all went down: Anna and John got married in 2014 and he frequently mentioned his love for her in his stand-up comedy. In December of 2020, John checked himself into rehab and he continued his work there before moving on to outpatient treatment in February 2021. Then, in May of that year, news broke that John was dating Olivia Munn. In July, John filed for divorce from Anna, and in September John announced he and Olivia were expecting a baby.

olivia and john holding hands and walking outside
Mega / GC Images

At the time of their split, Anna released a statement that led fans to believe the breakup wasn't amicable. It read, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." Later, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said that her "whole life [fell] apart" during that tumultuous year.  

In John's previous stand-up specials, he talked about not wanting kids and joked that his and Anna's pitbull Petunia was like their child. However, Anna later added in an interview that their partnership "always held partnership above having kids." "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door," she added after sharing that she was going to freeze her eggs. "So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot." 

The aftermath: John and Olivia are still together and have one child named Malcolm. John hasn't commented too much about his divorce, but in his latest stand-up special Baby J, he acknowledges that his reputation is "different" now. Meanwhile, Anna has continued making and selling her art.

john and olivia sitting and holding hands
Stefanie Keenan / WireImage

4. The triangle: Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, and Camilla Belle

split images of the three
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic / Jreff Kravitz / Getty Images / Amy Graves / WireImage

How it all went down: Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated in 2008, but he allegedly broke up with her over a 27-second phone call. She released the song "Forever & Always," which was rumored to be about Joe and their relationship. Then, The Jonas Brothers' song "Much Better" was released and seemingly made a dig at Taylor with the lyrics, "I get a rep for breakin' hearts / Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I'm not bitter." Joe went on to date Camilla Belle shortly after.

closeup of taylor and joe sitting at an awards show
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Taylor then went on to release "Better Than Revenge" seemingly commenting on the breakup again and Joe's new girlfriend. The lyrics included, "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, whoa / She's better known for the things that she does / On the mattress, whoa." The song later insinuates that the "actress" stole something (or someone) that belonged to Taylor. 

The aftermath: Camilla and Joe broke up and a rep claimed there was "no third party involved." Joe and Taylor seemingly repaired their friendship over the last few years, and most recently Joe changed the lyrics to "Much Better" to say that he's "cool with superstars." Taylor also updated the lyrics to "Better Than Revenge," to say "She's not a saint and she's not what you think / She's an actress, woah / He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, woah."

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images / Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty / Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

5. The triangle: Chase Hudson, Charli D'Amelio, and Landon Barker

split images of the
Phillip Faraone / WireImage / Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

How it all went down: Chase revealed that he and Charlie were "very exclusive" in 2020. They dated on and off throughout the year, one time breaking up after Chase reportedly cheated on Charli. They got back together up until early 2022, and then a photo of Charli and Landon Barker came out and sparked dating rumors.

chase with his arm around charli
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Shortly after, Chase, who was close friends with Landon, deleted all his IG photos with them together and released a song called "All the Things I Hate About You," with many lyrics seemingly about Charli. In his song, he insinuates that Landon is a "knockoff" of himself. He sings, "You're a showstopper / A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter / All my friends are fucked, we all got you in common," "You could've had a rock star / But you chose up on a bum star / Bootleg version of me, that's your loss / Had to find out through a photo / Hanging on your arm like a knockoff."

The aftermath: Landon and Charli are still together and he recently got a tattoo of her eye. Chase is currently dating Chiara Hovland.

closeup of charlie and landon
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

6. The triangle: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and "Becky with the good hair"

closeup of jay-z and beyonce at an event and then beyonce sitting in a chair in a music video
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images / youtube.com / Parkwood

How it all went down: Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since 2008 and have been together even longer. They have three children together. In 2016, Beyoncé released Lemonade, a studio album and 65-minute film that included lyrics and imagery that insinuated Jay-Z's alleged infidelity with someone whom she refers to as "Becky with the good hair."

beyonce holding a bat
Parkwood / youtube.com

In the song "Sorry," she specifically references "Becky" and says, "He only want me when I'm not there / He better call Becky with the good hair." The rest of the song she sings about her partner having "fucking excuses" and begs god to tell her "what the truth is." 

In 2017, Jay-Z also confirmed that he has been unfaithful in the past, though never commenting on which relationship he was talking about specifically. 

Then, internet sleuths tried to figure out who Becky was and some concluded it was fashion designer Rachel Roy, and others thought it was Rita Ora

The aftermath: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still happily together. The song's main writer, Diana Gordon, also revealed that specific lyric wasn't about one single person and was more of an "idea."

the couple facing each other as they stand outside in grass
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

7. The triangle: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles

jason and olivia at an event and harry styles in a suit
GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

How it all went down: In September 2020, Harry joined the cast of Olivia's movie Don't Worry Darling and were spotted filming in Palm Springs, CA shortly after. Then in November, it was publicly announced that Jason and Olivia had split, and they reportedly hadn't been together since January 2020. Dating rumors between Olivia and Harry came out in January 2021 when the two were spotted holding hands at a friend's wedding.

olivia and harry holding hands as they walk outisde
Neil Mockford / GC Images

In the following months, the couple was spotted together in London and NYC. In April, Olivia was onstage at CinemaCon discussing Don't Worry Darling when she was interrupted by a process server who handed her custody papers in the middle of her speech. A rep for Jason then came out and said that he "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered." 

Months later, court documents came out where Olivia discussed the situation and she said, "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible." She continued, "The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children's best interests."

In August 2021, Jason and Olivia's former nanny sued them for wrongful termination after taking "stress leave" during the time that the couple separated and Olivia began dating Harry. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the former nanny even gave her own side of the story, including alleged details of Jason and Olivia's relationship. 

The aftermath: Olivia and Harry split at the end of 2022 after two years together. Harry is now dating Taylor Russell. Olivia and Jason have also settled their custody case and continue to co-parent their two children.

olivia and jason at their kids game
Thecelebrityfinder / GC Images

8. The triangle: Mads Lewis, Jaden Hossler, and Nessa Barrett

split images of the 3
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Spotify / Axelle / FilmMagic

How it all went down: Nessa and Jaden released a single, "La Di Die," together, but at the time they were both dating other people. Jaden was dating Mads and Nessa was dating Josh Richards. Then, Mads seemingly accused Nessa of stealing Jaden from her. Shortly after, Nessa and Jaden publicly confirmed they were together.

the two performing on stage
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images

Mads also went on Call Her Daddy and told her side of the story and tearfully explained the moment she found out Jaden had feelings for Nessa. 

Nessa later confirmed that the two got engaged during the summer of 2021 and moved in together in January of 2022. 

The aftermath: Jaden and Nessa broke up in May 2022. Nessa also went on Call Her Daddy and told her side of the story. Jaden is currently dating Stassie Karanikolaou, while Mads is dating Hayden Yezak.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox / Amy Sussman / Getty Images for dcp / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Spotify

9. The triangle: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

How it all went down: Selena and Justin were dating on and off for years and there were breakup rumors spreading during the fall of 2014 when Selena made a cryptic tweet about being alone. Hailey and Justin sparked dating rumors and Hailey later confirmed that she'd gotten together with Justin when she was 18, which would've been around when the rumors began in 2015. They publicly dated from around January 2016 until August 16, and then Justin started dating Sofia Richie. Justin also admitted in an interview that he'd cheated on Selena in the past.

closeup of justin with his arm around selena
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Years pass and Justin and Selena are still on and off, and Hailey reveals that she was also secretly dating Justin on and off as well. Hailey added that she and Justin always "had the intention of getting married."

Selena and Justin are back together again by November 2017 and they break up again by March 2018. At the time, a source told People that Justin was still thinking about Selena and their chapter was "definitely not finished." Then, Hailey and Justin started dating again in June 2018 and became engaged a month later. A source told E! that “Selena was surprised an engagement happened this quickly but not surprised Justin would do something like this knowing who he is. At the end of the day though she doesn't really care. Selena is totally over him."

The aftermath: Justin and Hailey are still happily married and Selena has repeatedly talked about how she's in no rush to get into a relationship. However, fans of Hailey and Selena have continued to scrutinize the two and regularly accuse them of throwing shade at one another.

hailey and justin holding hands
Mediapunch / GC Images

10. The triangle: Hilary Duff, Aaron Carter, and Lindsay Lohan

hilary and aaron together and then lindsey
L. Cohen / WireImage / Barry King / WireImage

How it all went down: Aaron and Hilary began dating after he guest-starred on Lizzie McGuire in 2000. After dating her for about a year and a half, he started "getting to know" Lindsay while he was still with Hilary. He got back together with Hilary in April 2003, but they broke up a few months later after he reportedly cheated on her.

hilary and aaron hugging
L. Cohen / WireImage

Lindsay and Hilary continued to allegedly feud for a few years before putting it all to rest in 2007. 

The aftermath: Lindsay is married to Bader Shammas and they just welcomed their first child. Hilary is married to Matthew Koma and she has three children. Sadly, Aaron died last November. In an interview, Lindsay shared that there was a "lot of love there" for him. Hilary also shared a tribute saying, "Boy, did my teenage self love you deeply."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images / New York Daily News / TNS

11. The triangle: Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Carrie Davenport / Getty Images

How it all went down: Ed released the song "Don't" and British tabloids published rumors that the song was allegedly about Ellie cheating on Ed with Niall. In an interview, Ed never confirmed or denied who the song was about, but he said that he didn't have to because "everyone fucking knows." Ellie later confirmed that she had gone on a few dates with Niall, but never actually even dated Ed.

naill and ellie
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The aftermath: Ed is married to Cherry Seaborn and they have two children together. Ellie is married to Caspar Jopling and has one child. Niall has been dating Amelia Woolley for about three years.

each person on stage singing
John Parra / Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Amazon Music