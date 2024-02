17 Celebs Who Had "Normal" Jobs Before They Got Famous

14.

Terry Crews worked as a courtroom sketch artist . He explained that as a kid, he loved art and always thought that was a career he'd pursue. He revealed that back in 1987, he worked as the sketch artist for the "worst murder case in Flint, Michigan history." "What happened was the sketch artist for the courtroom was not able to come and they said, 'Terry, we need you to come in, we need you to do this,'" he explained. "And I went in and pinch hit it and I became their sketch artist! It was nuts!"