1.In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson detailed an instance where an actor that she worked with "was a massive asshole." Then on Instagram, she confirmed that she was talking about Sacha Baron Cohen, whom she starred in The Brothers Grimsby alongside. "The 'asshole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen," she said.
2.In his memoir, House of Hidden Meanings, RuPaul recalled the time Madonna allegedly looked at him with "a snarl of contempt at the sight." At the time, they were at the Pyramid Club in NYC, and he added, "I felt intuitively that, in an instant, she had sized me up and seen that I had noting of value to provide her. In clocking me as a eunuch, I became worthless to her."
3.In his book, Yearbook, Seth Rogen recalled the time Nicolas Cage auditioned for his movie and had no idea what it was about. Seth later said that he now believes that Nicolas Cage "doesn't like" him. "I want to play a bald guy but have hair tattooed on my head and big prosthetic lips," Nic told Seth at the time and did a monologue that had nothing to do with the movie at all. Then, when Seth's former costar and collaborator James Franco appeared as a very similar character in Spring Breakers, Nicolas allegedly accused Seth and James of "stealing" the character.
4.In his book, I Hate Everyone, Except You, Clinton Kelly wrote some not-so-kind things about his What Not to Wear cohost Stacy London. “For the first five years we worked together, I either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between, probably because we spent nearly 60 hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other,” he wrote. “There’s a part of me that will love Stacy forever, and a part of me that would be just fine if I never saw her again for the rest of my life. We had great chemistry, for sure. But just like when you combine baking soda and vinegar, after the fun part fizzles out, you’re left with a puddle of nothing in particular.”
5.In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry called out his brother Prince William several times. In one instance, he described a physical fight they had where Prince William called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," to which Prince Harry called him a "parrot of the press narrative." At another point, Prince Harry also alleges that his brother and Kate Middleton were the ones who encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party. He wrote that they "howled" with laughter after seeing him in the costume.
6.In her book, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears calls out Justin Timberlake for using a blaccent during the early 2000s. She first described him and the rest of NSYNC as “white boys” who “loved hip-hop” and “tried too hard to fit in” with the Black scene. She later recounted a time when they ran into Ginuwine and Justin exclaimed, “Oh yeah, fo shiz, fo shiz! Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?” and Britney's assistant and friend Felicia Culotta mocked him for it.
7.In her book, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, Naya Rivera insinuates that Ariana Grande got in between her engagement with Big Sean back in 2014. She wrote, "We’ve been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day he was back in L.A., he said he didn’t want to see me. Well, asshole, I’ve got a key to your house. I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with Smariana Schmande."
8.In his book, If You Would Have Told Me, John Stamos called out his ex Teri Copley for allegedly cheating on him with Tony Danza. He called the realization his "worst nightmare" and also said, "The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open. I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster. They are sleeping. I can't tell who he is, but I recognize Teri's ass barely covered by the sheets. It looks like her new poster."
9.In her memoir, Down the Drain, Julia Fox describes her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West, whom she refers to as "the artist." After they first met, she wrote that he sent over a selection of clothes for her to wear — all were variations of the same skintight black jumpsuit. She added that later on in their relationship, when she was trying on outfits for Kanye, he told her, "I could get you a boob job if you want," but she refused. "His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can't shake off the uncomfortable feeling," she wrote.
10.In her memoir, Open Book, Jessica Simpson called out John Mayer for being obsessed with her during their on and off relationship between 2006–2007. "He'd dump me, then come back saying he had discovered he loved me after all. I always saw it as him mercilessly taking me in from the cold. Every time John returned, I thought it was a continuation of a love story, while my friends saw a guy coming back for sex with some foolish girl," she wrote. "I felt the full intensity of his obsession with me. And it was a drug to me. He studied every inch of my body, every detail of my face. He photographed me constantly, to the point that I worried he was keeping souvenirs before dumping me again."
11.Finally, in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey wrote that her marriage with Tommy Mottola was like walking on "a bed of nails." “In the beginning…I was walking on eggshells. Then it became a bed of nails, and then a minefield. I never knew when or what would make him blow, and the anxiety was relentless," she wrote. “It felt like he was cutting off my circulation, keeping me from my friends and what little 'family' I had. I couldn't talk to anyone that wasn't under Tommy's control. I couldn't go out or do anything with anybody. I couldn't move freely in my own house.”