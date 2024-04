4.

In his book,Clinton Kelly wrote some not-so-kind things about hiscohost Stacy London. “For the first five years we worked together, I either adored her or despised her, and never anything in between, probably because we spent nearly 60 hours a week in captivity, rarely more than an arm’s length away from each other,” he wrote. “There’s a part of me that will love Stacy forever, and a part of me that would be just fine if I never saw her again for the rest of my life. We had great chemistry, for sure. But just like when you combine baking soda and vinegar, after the fun part fizzles out, you’re left with a puddle of nothing in particular.”