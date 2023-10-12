2.In the industry: J.J. Abrams' daughter, Gracie Abrams, took a slight detour from the film and movie industry where her father made his name and landed a career as a singer-songwriter. Most recently, she opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.
3.Outside the industry: Harrison Ford's eldest son with his ex-wife Mary Marquardt, Ben Ford, is a chef and owns his own restaurant in LA called Ford's Filling Station. He's also written a cookbook titled Taming the Feast.
4.In the industry: Francis Ford Coppola's daughter, Sofia Coppola, followed in her father's footsteps and went into directing. She's best known for her movies like The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring, and Lost in Translation, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay. She also directed the upcoming biopic Priscilla which follows how Priscilla Beaulieu's life changed when she met Elvis Presley.
5.Outside the industry: Anna Wintour's son, Charles Shaffer, works as a doctor with a specialty in psychiatry.
6.In the industry: Meryl Streep's daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson, are all actors. Meryl and Mamie even played mother and daughter in the 2015 movie Ricki and the Flash.
7.Outside the industry: One of Sidney Poitier's daughters, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, makes jewelry that she sells on her Etsy storefront.
8.In the industry: Katey Sagal's son, Jackson White, became an actor after he originally thought he wanted to pursue a career in music. He also starred alongside Katey in the Hulu series Tell Me Lies, where they played mother and son.
9.Outside the industry: Tom Hanks' daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks, aka E.A. Hanks, is a writer and has written for publications like TIME magazine, The Guardian, The New York Times, and Huffington Post. She also has a novel set to come out in 2024.
10.In the industry: Meanwhile, Tom's eldest son, Colin Hanks, became an actor just like his father. Colin has appeared in several movies and TV shows and has been nominated for an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award. "When I was starting off I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being Tom Hanks' son] wasn't as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person. And that doesn't happen," he said, when asked about what it was like having such a famous father.
11.Outside the industry: Two of Jeff Bridges' daughters, Isabelle Bridges and Hayley Roselouise Bridges, chose jobs outside of Hollywood. Isabelle is an empowerment coach and works with clients who are mothers, while Hayley is an interior designer with her own company called Hayley Bridges Design.
12.In the industry: Julia Louis-Dreyfus's son, Charlie Hall, is also an actor. His first professional role was even on Julia's series Veep. He's since appeared in shows and movies like Sex Lives of College Girls, Single Drunk Female, and Moxie.
13.Outside the industry: Willem Dafoe's son, Jack Dafoe, lives a private life out of the spotlight, and as of 2008, he worked as an environmentalist and as a Senior Policy and Research Associate at Apollo Alliance.
14.In the industry: Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is a model. Her modeling career began when she was just 10 years old and she's continued to do runway work for fashion houses like Marc Jacobs, Prada, Chanel, Versace, and more.
15.Outside the industry: Bruce Springsteen's youngest son, Sam Springsteen, works as a firefighter in New Jersey.
16.In the industry: Steve Higgins' son, John Higgins, is a comedian. He's one of the founding members of the comedy group, Please Don't Destroy and, just like his father, was hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live.
17.Outside the industry: One of Howard Stern's daughters, Ashley Jade Stern, is a nurse practitioner.
18.In the industry: Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, started her career as a model and worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Michael Kors. She's also appeared in music videos for artists like Usher and Normani. She even founded her own skincare brand SKN by LH.
19.Outside the industry: Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman's daughter, Heather Louise McCartney, studied design in college and became a potter. She even launched her own line of pottery and houseware called Heather McCartney Designs.
20.In the industry: Thandiwe Newton's daughter, Nico Parker, has become an actor just like her mom. Her feature film debut was Disney's live-action Dumbo and her breakthrough role came earlier this year when she appeared in The Last Of Us.
21.Outside the industry: Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack's daughter, Hannah Selleck, is an equestrian and owns Descanso Farm where she breeds and trains "top quality hunter/jumper sport horses."
22.In the industry: And finally, Denise Welch's son, Matty Healy, is best known for his band The 1975. Back when he was in high school, he even appeared in a few episodes of Denise's show, Coronation Street.
