    11 Celebrity Children Who Decided To Follow In Their Parents Footsteps And 11 Who Chose Totally Different Career Paths

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Outside the industry: Emma Thompson's son Tindyebwa Agaba Wise works in England's Criminal Investigation Department.

    closeup of the two
    David M. Benett / Getty Images

    2. In the industry: J.J. Abrams' daughter, Gracie Abrams, took a slight detour from the film and movie industry where her father made his name and landed a career as a singer-songwriter. Most recently, she opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Jeff Kravitz / Getty

    3. Outside the industry: Harrison Ford's eldest son with his ex-wife Mary Marquardt, Ben Ford, is a chef and owns his own restaurant in LA called Ford's Filling Station. He's also written a cookbook titled Taming the Feast.

    closeup of father and son
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    4. In the industry: Francis Ford Coppola's daughter, Sofia Coppola, followed in her father's footsteps and went into directing. She's best known for her movies like The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette, The Bling Ring, and Lost in Translation, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay. She also directed the upcoming biopic Priscilla which follows how Priscilla Beaulieu's life changed when she met Elvis Presley.

    closeup of the two
    Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

    5. Outside the industry: Anna Wintour's son, Charles Shaffer, works as a doctor with a specialty in psychiatry.

    anna and her son in the audience
    Adrian Edwards / GC Images

    6. In the industry: Meryl Streep's daughters, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson, are all actors. Meryl and Mamie even played mother and daughter in the 2015 movie Ricki and the Flash.

    the family together at an event
    Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

    7. Outside the industry: One of Sidney Poitier's daughters, Beverly Poitier-Henderson, makes jewelry that she sells on her Etsy storefront.

    the family at an event and a circle around beverly
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    8. In the industry: Katey Sagal's son, Jackson White, became an actor after he originally thought he wanted to pursue a career in music. He also starred alongside Katey in the Hulu series Tell Me Lies, where they played mother and son.

    her arm around her son at an event
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    9. Outside the industry: Tom Hanks' daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks, aka E.A. Hanks, is a writer and has written for publications like TIME magazine, The Guardian, The New York Times, and Huffington Post. She also has a novel set to come out in 2024.

    circle around Elizabeth in the family photo of them at an event
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    10. In the industry: Meanwhile, Tom's eldest son, Colin Hanks, became an actor just like his father. Colin has appeared in several movies and TV shows and has been nominated for an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award. "When I was starting off I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being Tom Hanks' son] wasn't as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person. And that doesn't happen," he said, when asked about what it was like having such a famous father.

    tom&#x27;s arm around colin as they enter an event
    Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

    11. Outside the industry: Two of Jeff Bridges' daughters, Isabelle Bridges and Hayley Roselouise Bridges, chose jobs outside of Hollywood. Isabelle is an empowerment coach and works with clients who are mothers, while Hayley is an interior designer with her own company called Hayley Bridges Design.

    family photo
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    12. In the industry: Julia Louis-Dreyfus's son, Charlie Hall, is also an actor. His first professional role was even on Julia's series Veep. He's since appeared in shows and movies like Sex Lives of College Girls, Single Drunk Female, and Moxie.

    his arm around for a photo
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    13. Outside the industry: Willem Dafoe's son, Jack Dafoe, lives a private life out of the spotlight, and as of 2008, he worked as an environmentalist and as a Senior Policy and Research Associate at Apollo Alliance.

    the 2 on the red carpet
    Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

    14. In the industry: Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, is a model. Her modeling career began when she was just 10 years old and she's continued to do runway work for fashion houses like Marc Jacobs, Prada, Chanel, Versace, and more.

    closeup of the two at a red carpet event
    Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images

    15. Outside the industry: Bruce Springsteen's youngest son, Sam Springsteen, works as a firefighter in New Jersey.

    the family on the red carpet
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    16. In the industry: Steve Higgins' son, John Higgins, is a comedian. He's one of the founding members of the comedy group, Please Don't Destroy and, just like his father, was hired as a writer on Saturday Night Live.

    split photos of the two
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images / NBC

    17. Outside the industry: One of Howard Stern's daughters, Ashley Jade Stern, is a nurse practitioner.

    the two sitting courtside at a game
    James Devaney / WireImage

    18. In the industry: Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, started her career as a model and worked with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Michael Kors. She's also appeared in music videos for artists like Usher and Normani. She even founded her own skincare brand SKN by LH.

    closeup of the 2 on the red carpet
    Michael Loccisano / Getty

    19. Outside the industry: Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman's daughter, Heather Louise McCartney, studied design in college and became a potter. She even launched her own line of pottery and houseware called Heather McCartney Designs.

    heather when she was young being held by paul, with her mother next to them
    Mirrorpix / Mirrorpix via Getty Images

    20. In the industry: Thandiwe Newton's daughter, Nico Parker, has become an actor just like her mom. Her feature film debut was Disney's live-action Dumbo and her breakthrough role came earlier this year when she appeared in The Last Of Us.

    closeup of the two at an event
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    21. Outside the industry: Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack's daughter, Hannah Selleck, is an equestrian and owns Descanso Farm where she breeds and trains "top quality hunter/jumper sport horses."

    hannah with her parents
    Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

    22. In the industry: And finally, Denise Welch's son, Matty Healy, is best known for his band The 1975. Back when he was in high school, he even appeared in a few episodes of Denise's show, Coronation Street.

    closeup of the two in the street at night
    Justin Palmer / GC Images

