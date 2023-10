10.

In the industry: Meanwhile, Tom's eldest son, Colin Hanks, became an actor just like his father. Colin has appeared in several movies and TV shows and has been nominated for an Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award. "When I was starting off I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being Tom Hanks' son] wasn't as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person. And that doesn't happen," he said , when asked about what it was like having such a famous father.