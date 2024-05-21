Everyone's Saying The "Bridgerton" Cast Is Looking Glam In Season 3, Here Are Side-By-Side Photos From Season 1, Season 2, And Season 3

I'm absolutely living for the Regency-era contouring.

If you're like me, then you're probably screaming for joy now that Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is streaming.

This season follows the friends-to-lovers romance between the third oldest Bridgerton sibling, Colin, and Penelope Featherington.

One thing that Bridgerton is known for is that it always slays the costume and makeup game, and that's especially true this season. Fans are absolutely floored by the characters' looks, and somehow, this already super glam cast is looking even more glam than ever in Season 3.

So, to celebrate the show's third season, let's take a trip down memory lane and see these then vs. now cast photos:

1. Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

2. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

3. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

4. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton

5. Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington

6. Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

7. Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

8. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

9. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

10. Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

11. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

12. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

13. Ruby Stokes and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Ruby played Francesca for the first two seasons of Bridgerton before exiting the series. Hannah was cast in the role for Season 3. 

14. Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

15. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

16. Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

17. And finally, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now, and Part 2 drops June 13.

