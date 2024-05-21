Hot Topic
Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is streaming.
If you're like me, then you're probably screaming for joy now that Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is streaming.
One thing that Bridgerton is known for is that it always slays the costume and makeup game, and that's especially true this season. Fans are absolutely floored by the characters' looks, and somehow, this already super glam cast is looking even more glam than ever in Season 3.
So, to celebrate the show's third season, let's take a trip down memory lane and see these then vs. now cast photos:
2. Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
5. Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington
6. Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington
7. Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
9. Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury
10. Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton
11. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
12. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
13. Ruby Stokes and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton
14. Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
15. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
16. Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper
17. And finally, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming on Netflix now, and Part 2 drops June 13.
