She also spoke about her Instagram response to being "outed" back in December and said, "Who fucking cares? The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn't get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there's a lot of wanting labels all over the place. Dude, I've known people that don't know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they're in their forties, fifties, sixties."