What Actors Gave Showstopping Performances Despite Having Very Little Screen Time?

Tag yourself if you can't stop thinking about Furiosa's mom.

Lauren Garafano
Lauren Garafano

If you're anything like me, then you probably spend a LOT of time watching movies.

So, I'm sure you have a bunch of favorite performances. But what about the performances from actors who only appear in just ONE scene?

Perhaps you just saw Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and literally cannot stop thinking about those few minutes when Furiosa's mom was introduced, and now you wish she had her own movie.

A woman aims a sniper rifle while lying prone in a desert setting. She appears focused and determined
Warner Bros

Maybe you first fell in love with Viola Davis after seeing her breathtaking performance in that one scene in Doubt — aka the scene that gave her an Academy Award nom.

Viola Davis, wearing a coat and hat, looks thoughtful in an outdoor scene
Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Or maybe you were meh about The Wolf of Wall Street at first, but then felt like Matthew McConaughey's five-minute-cameo saved the movie.

Matthew McConaughey in a pinstripe suit and red tie, at a business meeting in a high-rise office setting
Paramount

We wanna know! Which actor was an absolute scene-stealer despite having barely any screen time, and WHY? The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.