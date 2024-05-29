Community·Posted 1 hour agoWhat Actors Gave Showstopping Performances Despite Having Very Little Screen Time?Tag yourself if you can't stop thinking about Furiosa's mom.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail If you're anything like me, then you probably spend a LOT of time watching movies. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Netflix So, I'm sure you have a bunch of favorite performances. But what about the performances from actors who only appear in just ONE scene? Perhaps you just saw Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and literally cannot stop thinking about those few minutes when Furiosa's mom was introduced, and now you wish she had her own movie. Warner Bros Maybe you first fell in love with Viola Davis after seeing her breathtaking performance in that one scene in Doubt — aka the scene that gave her an Academy Award nom. Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection Or maybe you were meh about The Wolf of Wall Street at first, but then felt like Matthew McConaughey's five-minute-cameo saved the movie. Paramount We wanna know! Which actor was an absolute scene-stealer despite having barely any screen time, and WHY? The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.