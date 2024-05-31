Community·Posted 5 hours agoWhich Book-To-Movie Castings Were Actually Perfect?Tell us!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail If you're like me, then every time you read a book you're already casting the award-winning movie adaptation in your head. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Bros. And then sometimes when the book actually gets turned into a movie, the casting choices are even better than you originally imagined! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC Like, maybe you firmly believe that no other actor on Earth could ever play Lucy Gray Baird as authentically as Rachel Zegler. Lionsgate / Courtesy Everett Collection Or maybe you still can't get over how Alan Rickman's Severus Snape practically walked out of the books and onto the movie screen. Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection Perhaps Taylor Zakhar Perez's portrayal of Alex Claremont in Red, White, & Royal Blue wasn't exaaaaactly what you imagined, but SO. MUCH. BETTER. Rob Youngson / Rob Youngson/Prime Or heck, maybe you hated Amy March when you read Little Women, but Florence Pugh's portrayal made you fall head over heels in love. Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection Whoever it is, we wanna know! Tell us which book-to-movie castings are absolutely perfect and why. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post.