Which Book-To-Movie Castings Were Actually Perfect?

Tell us!

by Lauren Garafano

If you're like me, then every time you read a book you're already casting the award-winning movie adaptation in your head.

And then sometimes when the book actually gets turned into a movie, the casting choices are even better than you originally imagined!

Like, maybe you firmly believe that no other actor on Earth could ever play Lucy Gray Baird as authentically as Rachel Zegler.

Rachel Zegler is in a distressed pose on the ground wearing a light outfit with a tulle skirt in an industrial area
Or maybe you still can't get over how Alan Rickman's Severus Snape practically walked out of the books and onto the movie screen.

Severus Snape in a black robe standing in the foreground, with Rubeus Hagrid blurred in the background
Perhaps Taylor Zakhar Perez's portrayal of Alex Claremont in Red, White, & Royal Blue wasn't exaaaaactly what you imagined, but SO. MUCH. BETTER.

Young man stands at a podium labeled &quot;The White House Washington&quot; speaking in front of a backdrop with the same text and the White House image
Or heck, maybe you hated Amy March when you read Little Women, but Florence Pugh's portrayal made you fall head over heels in love.

Woman in a light fur coat and stylish hat with veil, sitting in a horse-drawn carriage, looks back while an elderly woman sits beside her
Whoever it is, we wanna know! Tell us which book-to-movie castings are absolutely perfect and why. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post.