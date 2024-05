8.

The film adaptation actually has a different ending than the book. In the book, Solène and Hayes break up, part ways, and go on with their separate lives. This also happens in the movie, but we also catch a glimpse of them both five years later when they reconnect at Solène's gallery, and they get the happy ending their book counterparts never had. Robinne Lee, the book's author, wasn't actually involved with the change, though. "The book is a book, and the movie is a movie," she said . "You have to step away and let the filmmakers do what they're going to do and not get too concerned with what it is you've created and when it stops because it's a completely different medium."