    Which Famous Actor Were You Surprised To Learn Isn't Actually American?

    How do their accents sound SO real?!

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    You’ve definitely watched a TV show or movie before, only to be SHOCKED to find out that your favorite character was actually faking their American accent.

    Nickelodeon

    Like, maybe you saw Yellowjackets and Fallout and you never thought twice about Ella Purnell being American until you heard her real-life English accent.

    Woman in a floral dress, seated, looks pensively to the side
    Paul Sarkis / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Maybe you were blown away when you heard Joseph Quinn talk IRL, because on Stranger Things his American accent sounds WAAAAYYY too real.

    Joseph wearing a Hellfire Club T-shirt
    Netflix

    Perhaps you didn't even know Daniel Kaluuya had a British accent until this minute, and now you're rethinking everything you've ever known.

    Daniel looking emotional
    Universal Pictures

    Heck, maybe even when Toni Collette opens her mouth, you expect an American accent but get bamboozled Every. Single. Time.

    Toni looking disturbed
    Lionsgate

    Whoever it is, we wanna know! Which actors are SO good at American accents, you constantly forget they're not American? The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!