Community·Posted 1 hour agoWhich Famous Actor Were You Surprised To Learn Isn't Actually American?How do their accents sound SO real?!by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail You’ve definitely watched a TV show or movie before, only to be SHOCKED to find out that your favorite character was actually faking their American accent. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Nickelodeon Like, maybe you saw Yellowjackets and Fallout and you never thought twice about Ella Purnell being American until you heard her real-life English accent. Paul Sarkis / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection Maybe you were blown away when you heard Joseph Quinn talk IRL, because on Stranger Things his American accent sounds WAAAAYYY too real. Netflix Perhaps you didn't even know Daniel Kaluuya had a British accent until this minute, and now you're rethinking everything you've ever known. Universal Pictures Heck, maybe even when Toni Collette opens her mouth, you expect an American accent but get bamboozled Every. Single. Time. Lionsgate Whoever it is, we wanna know! Which actors are SO good at American accents, you constantly forget they're not American? The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!