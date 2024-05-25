These 19 API Celebs Have Been Famous For Over 20 Years — Here's What They Looked Like In 2004 Vs. 2014 Vs. 2024

Need to know Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's skincare routine.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

1. First, this is Michelle Yeoh in 2004:

Woman holding an award at MTV Asia Awards 2004, wearing a floral top and jeans, posing for the camera
Jun Sato / WireImage

Here's Michelle (and her partner Jean Todt) in 2014:

Two people posing together; one person in a suit and the other in a fur-trimmed outfit with a sparkly dress
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

And here's Michelle in 2024:

Michelle Yeoh standing, wearing an elegant suit with a handbag, at an event
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Gold House

2. This is Lucy Liu in 2004:

Lucy Liu in a lace-trimmed dress with ribbon detail, posing at a GQ event
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Here's Lucy in 2014:

Lucy Liu attends a New York Times TimesTalks event in a dress featuring a large abstract face design. She is smiling and standing in front of the event backdrop
Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

And here's Lucy in 2024:

Lucy Liu on the red carpet wearing a black, floral embroidered dress with large bow accents at a Netflix event for &quot;A Man in Full.&quot;
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

3. This is Daniel Dae Kim in 2004:

Daniel Dae Kim stands on a beach next to crashed airplane parts, wearing a striped button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves and dark pants
Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Here's Daniel in 2014:

Daniel Dae Kim smiling at an event, wearing a casual white shirt. Background includes people mingling and a chandelier
Angela Weiss / Getty Images

And here's Daniel in 2024:

Daniel Dae Kim on the red carpet in a dark pinstripe suit and turtle neck at the Netflix event for The Last Airbender
Jerod Harris / Getty Images

4. This is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2004:

Dwayne Johnson stands on stage, smiling, in a brown suit with a light pink shirt, holding a white card
Ron Wolfson / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

Here's Dwayne in 2014:

Dwayne &quot;The Rock&quot; Johnson is wearing a checkered three-piece suit with a red tie and pocket square, smiling at the camera while standing in front of a festive background
Theo Wargo / WireImage

And here's Dwayne in 2024:

Dwayne Johnson in an open-collar satin suit, smiling, with a tattoo visible on his chest
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

5. This is George Takei in 2004:

George Takei waves while wearing a patterned short-sleeve shirt, white pants, and brown shoes, holding a water bottle
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

Here's George in 2014:

George Takei on the red carpet, smiling and wearing a checkered shirt with a dark blazer at a film event
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

And here's George in 2024:

George Takei waves, wearing a suit and patterned tie. Other people, blurred, are around him on the street
Gotham / GC Images

6. This is Sandra Oh in 2004:

Sandra Oh smiling on a red carpet, wearing a long coat and a scarf
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Here's Sandra in 2014:

Sandra Oh on the red carpet at The DGA Awards wearing a sleeveless gown with a structured top and a flowing skirt, holding a black clutch
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

And here's Sandra in 2024:

Sandra Oh poses on the red carpet wearing a sleeveless gown with a deep V-neck, featuring a glittery black top and gold fringed bottom
Karwai Tang / WireImage

7. This is Vanessa Hudgens in 2004:

Vanessa Hudgens at an event, wearing a white button-up shirt with pink stripes over a black top and jeans, posing and smiling for the camera
Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Here's Vanessa in 2014:

Vanessa Hudgens poses at the Global Green USA event, wearing a sleeveless, deep V-neck green gown with a thigh-high slit, holding a gold clutch
Steve Jennings / WireImage

And here's Vanessa in 2024:

Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet, wearing a sheer black dress and gold earrings, smiling with hands on her waist
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

8. This is Nicole Scherzinger in 2004:

Nicole Scherzinger wearing a red jacket and matching pants, exposing her midriff, on the red carpet of the Radio Music Awards. Event logos in the background
Kmazur / WireImage

Here's Nicole in 2014:

Nicole Scherzinger poses on the red carpet in a black sequined crop top and matching pants
Tony Woolliscroft / WireImage

And here's Nicole in 2024:

Nicole Scherzinger at Olivier Awards in a sleeveless black gown with a thigh-high slit, accessorized with long earrings and a braid
Karwai Tang / WireImage

9. This is Margaret Cho in 2004:

Margaret Cho smiles while posing with one hand on her neck. She is wearing a light trench coat over a black top and dark pants
Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage

Here's Margaret in 2014:

Margaret Cho at the Gay &amp;amp; Lesbian Center&#x27;s &quot;An Evening with Women&quot; event, wearing a black graphic T-shirt and brown pants, smiling with hands on hips
Beck Starr / WireImage

And here's Margaret in 2024:

Margaret Cho on the red carpet wearing a traditional-style outfit with tattoos visible on her arms
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

10. This is Brenda Song in 2004:

Brenda Song stands in a clothing store, wearing a white sleeveless top and carrying a decorated bag over her shoulder. She smiles at the camera
Amy Graves / WireImage for Diesel USA

Here's Brenda in 2014:

Brenda Song poses on the red carpet in a checkered top and a pink skirt, holding a small pink clutch
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

And here's Brenda in 2024:

A woman poses for a photo, smiling gently. She is wearing a strapless, light blue dress with cut-outs at the sides, accessorized with simple jewelry
Olivia Wong / Getty Images

11. This is Keanu Reeves in 2004:

Keanu Reeves at the 2004 Taurus World Stunt Awards, wearing a casual dark blazer over a t-shirt with his hands in his pockets
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Here's Keanu in 2014:

Keanu Reeves in a tailored suit with a dark shirt and tie at a &#x27;John Wick&#x27; film premiere
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

And here's Keanu (and his partner Alexandra Grant) in 2024:

Two people, Alexandra Grant in a satin gown with cutouts, and Keanu Reeves in a dark suit and scarf, pose on the red carpet at an event with BVLGARI signage
Olivia Wong / WireImage

12. This is Priyanka Chopra in 2004:

Priyanka Chopra, in a white off-shoulder top, posing indoors with a slight smile
Fred Duval / FilmMagic

Here's Priyanka in 2014:

Priyanka Chopra at Toronto International Film Festival wearing a one-shoulder, black and white gown with geometric cutouts
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

And here's Priyanka in 2024:

Priyanka Chopra wearing a stylish, low-cut, patterned dress and posing for a photo
Marc Piasecki / WireImage

13. This is BD Wong in 2004:

BD Wong in a tan suit with a striped tie and red shirt at an outdoor event. Other attendees are seen in the background
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Here's BD in 2014:

BD Wong at an event, dressed in a checked shirt, dark tie, and a tailored suit, standing in front of a backdrop with HBO, Wells Fargo, and Janssen logos
Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

And here's BD in 2024:

BD Wong at the Lucille Lortel Awards, wearing a matching tracksuit with a red tie
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Awards

14. This is Jackie Chan in 2004:

Jackie Chan smiling, holding up two peace signs with both hands, wearing a tie-dye shirt and white pants, standing indoors with people and street visible behind
Theo Wargo / WireImage

Here's Jackie in 2014:

Jackie Chan waves while wearing a white pinstripe suit and a fedora at an event with a step-and-repeat backdrop
Daniel Leal-olivas - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And here's Jackie in 2024:

Older man wearing glasses and a light, traditional outfit speaks into a microphone on stage. He stands in front of a backdrop with abstract designs
Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

15. This is John Cho in 2004:

John Cho in a dark suit and tie, posing on a red carpet at an outdoor event
John Sciulli / WireImage

Here's John in 2014:

John Cho in a casual button-up shirt and dark jeans, posing on the red carpet in front of HBO, Disney, and Sony logos
Jb Lacroix / WireImage

And here's John in 2024:

John Cho poses in a suit with a white shirt at a formal event
Monica Schipper / Getty Images

16. This is Kal Penn in 2004:

Kal Penn at an event, wearing a striped blazer over a hoodie and t-shirt, standing in front of a promotional poster
John Sciulli / WireImage

Here's Kal in 2014:

Kal Penn in checkered shirt and jeans at a SiriusXM event backdrop
Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

And here's Kal in 2024:

Kal Penn in a floral-print suit at an event with logos in the background
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for A-Game Public Relations

17. This is Mark-Paul Gosselaar in 2004:

A man in a suit and tie smiles for the camera at the Phoenix House event
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Here's Mark-Paul in 2014:

Man in a sharp suit at a formal event smiles for the camera
Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here's Mark-Paul in 2024:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar at an event, wearing a dark suit over a black shirt, standing in front of a backdrop with logos including NBC and Universal Television
Nbc / Cindy Ord / NBC via Getty Images

18. This is Jason Momoa in 2004:

Jason Momoa in a casual white shirt with layered wooden bead necklaces and a jade pendant, smiling at an event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here's Jason in 2014:

Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat, dark denim shirt, and beige pants at a 92Y event
Rommel Demano / Getty Images

And here's Jason in 2024:

Jason Momoa smiling in a casual outfit with a yellow sweater and white undershirt at an event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

19. Finally, this is Dave Bautista in 2004:

Dave Bautista in a suit and tie at an event
Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Here's Dave in 2014:

Dave Bautista at a Spectre event wearing a buttoned cardigan over a shirt and tie, posing with his hands behind his back
Mike Marsland / WireImage

And here's Dave in 2024:

Dave Bautista in a patterned suit, glasses, and necklace at the &quot;Dune: Part Two&quot; premiere
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Check out more API-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Follow BuzzFeed’s A*Pop on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to keep up with our latest API content year-round.

Graphic for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with diverse illustrated figures and &quot;APAHM&quot; in large letters
Charlotte Gomez/BuzzFeed