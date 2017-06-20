Vince Cable Is Running For Leader Of The Liberal Democrats

Share On more Share On more

Vince Cable, Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham, has announced that he will run for leadership of the party.

Tim Farron, who had been Lib Dem leader since 2015, stood down last week, citing a conflict between his religious views and expectations on him as the party's leader.

"Today I am announcing that I will be a candidate in the forthcoming Liberal Democrat leadership election," Cable wrote in a statement published on Lib Dem Voice, an independent site for the party's supporters.



"With 20 years on the national political stage I am passionate as ever about our liberal values," he said.

"I am ready to commit my energy, enthusiasm and experience to the task of leading the Liberal Democrats through what will be a period of chronic uncertainty.

"With the prospect of another election looming large, we must be ready for the fight."