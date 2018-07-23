Trump Has Told Iran Not To Threaten The US, And Oh Man, He's Got The Caps Lock On

Trump tweeted that Iran "WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE" after Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said war with Iran would be "the mother of all wars".

Well. US president Donald Trump is not happy with Iran, and he's hit the capslock to make sure everybody knows it.

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," Rouhani told a gathering of Iranian diplomats on Sunday. "You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran's security and interests."

"Iran's leaders will naturally say that they refuse to negotiate a new deal," Trump said at the time.

"They refuse. And that's fine. I'd probably say the same thing if I was in their position. But the fact is they are going to want to make a new and lasting deal, one that benefits all of Iran and the Iranian people. When they do, I am ready, willing, and able."

Pompeo discouraged the importing of Iranian oil as a means of putting pressure on Rouhani's government to agree to negotiate over their nuclear weapons.

"Let me be clear, we are not seeking regime change," Pompeo added. "We are seeking changes in the Iranian government's behaviour." Which is how we come to Rouhani warning of the "mother of all wars," by which he probably doesn't mean a discussion about disarmament.





Iran seems unperturbed by Trump's weighty words, dismissing his threat as "psychological warfare". Speaking on Monday, in response to Trump's comments, high ranking military official General Gholam Hossein Gheibparvar said Trump "won’t dare" launch military action against Iran, according to AP.







