Tim Farron Has Finally Said He Doesn’t Think Gay Sex Is A Sin

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said stated that he does not think gay sex is a sin after repeatedly dodging questions on the subject.

“I don’t believe that gay sex is a sin,” Farron said after he was further pressed on the issue during a television interview with BBC political correspondent Eleanor Garnier on Tuesday.

Last week Farron, a practising Christian, faced widespread condemnation after he avoided clarifying whether he believed being gay was a sin during an interview with Channel 4 News.

He was later asked again by Conservative MP Nigel Evans in the House of Commons and said he did not think it was a sin to be gay, but stopped short of saying whether he considered gay sex to be a sin.

But on Tuesday Farron sought to clarify his position as he said he didn’t want to give the “wrong impression”.

He told the BBC that he had previously avoided commenting on the matter as he believes that as a political leader, “my job is not to pontificate on theological matters”.

“I am quite careful about how I talk about my faith. I do not bang on about it, I do not make a secret out of it,” Farron added.



“On reflection, it makes sense to actually answer this direct question since it’s become an issue.”

"I don't believe gay sex is a sin" - @timfarron in BBC exclusive, answering question he'd avoided… https://t.co/BdQ6X9l29I — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) ID: 10954269

Farron’s record on LGBT rights has come under fire after the Lib Dem leader was thrust back into the spotlight by prime minister Theresa May’s decision to call a general election. His party is poised to make a resurgence with official opposition party Labour struggling in the polls.

In 2007, Farron voted against the Equality Act (Sexual Orientation) Regulations, which made it illegal to deny people goods, services, or education on the grounds of sexual orientation.



It also emerged on Tuesday that Farron has ignored all invitations to attend and speak at his local LGBT pride event, despite also being prompted by his party’s own LGBT group.



By contrast, one of the other local MPs, Labour’s Jamie Reed, who has since left politics, gave a speech at the event in Carlisle last September.

