This Woman Couldn't Use The Toilets On A Train Because Her Wheelchair Wouldn't Fit

A woman who travelled by train from Leeds to London in first class was not able to use the toilets for the duration of her journey of more than two hours because her wheelchair wouldn't fit through an internal door. London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates the service, has apologised and said it will investigate the incident — but has not offered her a refund. Hannah Barham-Brown, a recently qualified junior doctor, travelled from her home in Leeds to Bristol on Tuesday to speak at a conference about doctors with disabilities. Barham-Brown has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which means her joints can dislocate spontaneously, so she uses a standard-sized wheelchair to ease pain in her legs and prevent her from falling, which she can do very easily. "If I fall over I’m in a lot

"Ironically, I’ve just got up and done my spiel about how great it is being a doctor with a disability, and this is the second conference like this I’ve been to and had train nightmares," she added.

Barham-Brown booked a last-minute first class ticket hoping she would be able to travel in extra comfort and take advantage of complimentary food and drink. But when she got onto the train she found that, because of the wider chairs in first class, she was unable to get through the internal door of the carriage in her wheelchair. "There was a wheelchair space with a fold up table right there in first class but I couldn’t physically get to it," she said.

Barham-Brown has some use of her legs, and was able to access her space in the carriage, but said that without the further assistance of staff, which was not available, she couldn't get in and out of the carriage.

"Because I can mobilise, I bumped myself out onto the nearest chair, took a wheel off my wheelchair, scooted it into place and then sat there, but then realised that I couldn’t get to the toilet," she told us. Knowing she would not be able to get to the toilet, she did not want to accept any of the food or drink on offer. "There was a trolley with lovely wine and gin going past me, but I couldn’t drink any of it because I knew I wouldn’t be able to get to the toilet for two and a half hours," she continued. "The staff offered to try, but the toilet itself wasn’t disabled access so it would have been a bit risky even if they had been able to manhandle me to the loo. "The nature of my condition is that I can dislocate spontaneously, so on a very mobile, wobbly train it would have put myself and the staff in quite a lot of danger to try and do that. "It was really not worth the risk so I just had to sit there for two and a half hours crossing my legs." When she arrived at London Kings Cross, she said she felt very uncomfortable having not been able to use the toilet throughout her journey. "I’m lucky that I can sit and not pee myself for two and a half hours but we’ve seen multiple cases over the last few years where that’s not been an option for people with disabilities," she said.



Last year, Paralympian Anne Wafula Strike said she was forced to wet herself on a three-hour CrossCountry train journey because there were no accessible toilets. "I was very, very uncomfortable when I got off that train, and had it been much longer I would probably had to have wet myself in first class," Barham-Brown continued. "It’s frustrating and it’s embarrassing. People are walking past offering you drinks, and I’m having to sit there talking about my toilet needs in front of a carriage full of strangers which is just humiliating."

