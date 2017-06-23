This MP Has Called For British Women To Be Allies To Northern Irish Women On Abortion

Labour MP Stella Creasy has put forward an amendment to the Queen's Speech to allow women from Northern Ireland to access NHS abortion in England and Wales.

Labour MP Stella Creasy is asking on women in England and Wales to help women in Northern Ireland access NHS funded abortion by writing to their MPs in support of an amendment to the Queen's speech. Abortion is currently illegal in almost all circumstances in Northern Ireland, where the Abortion Act 1967 – the law which allows access to abortion in the rest of the UK – was never applied. Currently, women who travel from Northern Ireland to access abortion in the UK are not entitled to receive the service free of charge via the NHS, despite being UK taxpayers. But today Creasy put forward a cross-party amendment to last week's Queen's Speech that would reverse the current government ban on NHS-funded abortion care in England for Northern Irish residents. She has said this is out of "respect" for the human rights of Northern Irish women.



"This is the only healthcare service as far as I can see that’s denied on the basis of residency," Creasy said. "If a Northern Irish woman comes here and needs her tonsils out, that’s not a problem, but an abortion is somehow different." Last week, the supreme court rejected an appeal by a mother and daughter from Northern Ireland to receive funding for an abortion, after they paid £900 for the service in England when the daughter became pregnant aged 15. Health secretary Jeremy Hunt sought to block the appeal out of "respect" for Northern Irish law. Alongside the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, one of the biggest providers of abortion in the UK, which offers terminations on behalf of the NHS, Creasy is asking women in England and Wales to write their MP to urge them to back the amendment, using an online form. She disputed Hunt's suggestion that allowing Northern Irish women to access abortion in England and Wales undermined their devolved government in any way. "We’ve made a decision as a country and abortion should be available, Northern Ireland has made a different decision but this is about what happens on our shores," she told us.

She added that last week's Supreme Court ruling did not make sense, given that the aim of the National Healthcare Act – which determines what services should be available on the NHS – was to prevent illness. Abortion is allowed in the UK if two doctors believe that the pregnancy could cause physical or emotional harm to the mother.

"We know that the whole point about offering abortion is that it prevents distress," she said. "The amendment and the work that we’re doing is to say we think this needs this needs resolving, and if you don’t resolve it, we stand ready to support legislation to resolve it." Clare Murphy, director of external affairs at BPAS, pointed out the inconsistency in the UK government offering reproductive care in countries where abortion is banned as part of international aid, but not offering NHS abortion services to Northern Irish women out of respect for their government. “The UK rightly provides aid to ensure women in developing countries have access to safe abortion care," she said. "We do this because we know giving women the ability to make decisions about childbearing and access to safe services to exercise those choices is fundamental to women’s health and equality. "We ask simply that the same principle and the same access to safe services is afforded to women from our own country." Goretti Horgan, a spokesperson for campaign group Alliance for Choice Northern Ireland, highlighted the disproportionate affect the current law had on poor women in Northern Ireland. "The poorest women, struggling to bring up their children particularly in times of austerity, have to go into debt, sell possessions and deprive their children of basics in order to pay for a legal abortion which would be free on the NHS if they lived in any other part of the 'United Kingdom'," she said.



The Family Planning Association (FPA) also supported Creasy's amendment, noting that preventing women in Northern Ireland from accessing free, safe and legal abortion simple leads them to explore other options. "The alternative taken by some women seeking abortion in Northern Ireland is to buy medical abortion pills online, which is illegal and leaves them vulnerable to prosecution," Ruairi Rowan, senior advocacy officer for FPA in Northern Ireland, said. With prime minister Theresa May currently in talks to form a government with Northern Ireland's anti-abortion Democratic Unionist Party, Creasy believed it was more important than ever to raise this issue, so that women in Northern Ireland's abortion rights weren't ignored as a way of appeasing the DUP. "It’s clear this debate is coming towards us," she said. "Those of us that believe that women’s fundamental human rights involve being bale to make choices about their own bodies and not having someone else make that choice for them need to be ready to stand up for that principal."



