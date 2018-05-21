These Women Are Travelling Back To Ireland From Around The World To Vote In The Abortion Referendum

Anna travelled from her home in rural Ireland to England to have an abortion 17 years ago. This week she will fly back from her current home in England to vote in Friday's referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the constitution, which makes abortion illegal in almost all circumstances.

“I just felt that I have to go home. I have to make it right and help stop women still having to travel for abortion,” said Anna, who asked BuzzFeed News not to use her real name. She is voting yes to legalising abortion.

Irish citizens like her who have lived out of the country for less than 18 months are still eligible to vote, and thousands more are expected to fly home from around the world to have their say as Ireland goes to the polls on Friday.



Anna was 16 and still at school when she discovered she was pregnant. She said she felt there was no way she could have continued the pregnancy.

“I come from a really rural part of the country where everybody knows everyone’s business, and everything you do is public,” she said.

“I don’t care what people say about me, personally, but my parents are very active in the community and the church, and I was so scared about what that would mean for them.”



Reputation wasn’t the only reason Anna didn’t want to go through with the pregnancy. She said the man who got her pregnant was abusive and if she had kept the child she would have felt trapped.

“I would have had some tie to a man who thought it was normal to hit women, or be violent towards women and mentally manipulative as well,” she said.

“[The abortion] gave me a way out to get away from him. I would not have been able to do that if I’d had to go through with a pregnancy I didn’t want.”

Anna remembers feeling sick as she bled on her way back from England after the abortion, but she thinks she “got away lightly” compared with “some absolute horror stories about the state of women coming home”.

She felt relieved after returning home and said that she’s never regretted her decision. “I went on to art college, I went to live in Italy for nine months, I’ve travelled, and these are all things that I could not have done if I had gone through with a pregnancy that I didn’t want,” she said.

