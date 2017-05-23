These Are The Victims Of The Manchester Concert Attack

Saffie Roussos, 8
Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was killed in Monday's attack, Tarleton Community Primary School, which she attended, has confirmed.
"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair,” headteacher Chris Upton said in a statement to The Guardian. “The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”
Roussos had attended the concert with her mother Lisa and her sister Ashlee Bromwich, who are understood to be receiving treatment for shrapnel wounds at a hospital in nearby Bolton.
Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, prime minister Theresa May said it was "absolutely barbaric" to "cut off young lives in this way".
She added: "Our thoughts must be with their family and friends at this tragedy which has taken place."
Georgina Callander, 18
Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student from Lancashire, was the first victim of the Manchester attack to be identified.
Callander received tributes from a number of fellow teens in online communities, sparking the hashtag #RIPHarmonizerGina, a reference to the fandom for girl group Fifth Harmony.
Television personalities she had met also paid tribute. "It's not fair, it's not right. It makes me so angry and it breaks my heart that such a young and promising life has been stolen away!" Karen David, star of US TV show Once Upon a Time, wrote on Instagram.
John Atkinson, 26
Local police have confirmed John Atkinson to be one of the 22 people killed in Manchester on Monday night. Atkinson was 26 and from Radcliffe, near Bury, according to Manchester Evening News.
In tributes on Facebook, Atkinson was described as a "beautiful soul" and a "wonderful man".
"Heartbroken for the Atkinson family at this Sad time never would I imagine this happening so close to home..," Taliè Andrèa, who appeared to be a friend of Atkinson's, wrote. "Rest in paradise John you beautiful soul.. 🏾"
A fundraising page for funeral costs was set up by members of Atkinson's community on Tuesday. "We are trying to help his family in any way possible at this tragic time," Hayley Turk, who set up the page, wrote. "I know all us Radcliffe people can pull together and help this local family out."
This post will be updated as more victims are identified.
