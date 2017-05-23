These Are The Victims Of The Manchester Concert Attack

Saffie Roussos, 8

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was killed in Monday's attack, Tarleton Community Primary School, which she attended, has confirmed.

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair,” headteacher Chris Upton said in a statement to The Guardian. “The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.”

Roussos had attended the concert with her mother Lisa and her sister Ashlee Bromwich, who are understood to be receiving treatment for shrapnel wounds at a hospital in nearby Bolton.



Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, prime minister Theresa May said it was "absolutely barbaric" to "cut off young lives in this way".

She added: "Our thoughts must be with their family and friends at this tragedy which has taken place."

Georgina Callander, 18