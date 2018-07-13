These Are The Signs From The Anti-Trump Protests Across Britain

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London. Niklas Hallen / AFP / Getty Images
A protester at an anti-Trump demonstration in London.

Niklas Hallen / AFP / Getty Images
A protester at an anti-Trump demonstration in London. Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images
Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London.

Niklas Hallen / AFP / Getty Images
A protester at an anti-Trump demonstration in London. Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images
Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London.

Yui Mok / PA Wire/PA Images
Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London. Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images
A young girl adds the finishing touches to a anti Trump poster whilst on a train bound for London to take part in 'Stop Trump' demonstrations in London. Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump. Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images
A protest sign is erected outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump

Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump. Gareth Fuller / PA Wire/PA Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Rick Findler / PA Wire/PA Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Rick Findler / PA Wire/PA Images
The US presidential helicopter departs for Blenheim Palace as demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images
Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump.

Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images
Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. Victoria Jones / PA Wire/PA Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Rick Findler / PA Wire/PA Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Nurphoto / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Nurphoto / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Nurphoto / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK. Barcroft Media / Getty Images
Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here. 