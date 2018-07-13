 back to top
These Are The Signs From The Anti-Trump Protests Across Britain

The US president's visit to the UK has sparked protests at the key sites on his itinerary, including Blenheim Palace and the prime minister's country residence, Chequers.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London.

A protester at an anti-Trump demonstration in London.

A protester at an anti-Trump demonstration in London.

Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London.

A protester at an anti-Trump demonstration in London.

Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London.

Protesters during the 'Stop Trump' Women's March in London.

A young girl adds the finishing touches to a anti Trump poster whilst on a train bound for London to take part in 'Stop Trump' demonstrations in London.

Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump.

A protest sign is erected outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

The US presidential helicopter departs for Blenheim Palace as demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Protestors outside the entrance to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire where prime minister Theresa May hosted a dinner for US President Donald Trump.

Demonstrators gather in Westminster, London, as part of the protests against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

Demonstrators gather at the US ambassador residence in Regent's Park, London where US president Donald Trump is staying during his visit to the UK.

