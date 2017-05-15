Theresa May Met A Woman On The Campaign Trail Who Accused Her Of Letting "The Fat Cats Keep The Money "

Theresa May meets shoppers and stall holders at Abingdon market in Oxfordshire during an General Election campaign visit.

Cathy, a woman who said she had "mild learning disabilities", challenged Theresa May on the Conservative party's controversial welfare reforms while the prime minister was out campaigning in Oxfordshire on Monday.

"I’m being serious, I want you to do something for us," Cathy said as she approached May in Abingdon Market.

May, who calmly nodded throughout the exchange, responded that she had a number of plans for people with mental health issues.

"And learning disabilities!" Cathy interrupted. "I haven’t got a carer at the moment and I’m angry. I would like somebody to help me because I can’t do everything that I want to do.

"I’m talking about everybody, not just me. I’m talking about everybody who’s got mental health and anyone who’s got learning disabilities. I want them not to have their money taken away from them, and being crippled."

Last year the Department for Work and Pensions replaced the disability living allowance with a points-based system of personal independence payments (PIPs), which many have argued are insufficient.