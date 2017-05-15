Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World
Politics

Theresa May Met A Woman On The Campaign Trail Who Accused Her Of Letting "The Fat Cats Keep The Money "

The prime minister was campaigning in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, when a woman with learning disabilities challenged her on welfare reforms.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Theresa May meets shoppers and stall holders at Abingdon market in Oxfordshire during an General Election campaign visit.
Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May meets shoppers and stall holders at Abingdon market in Oxfordshire during an General Election campaign visit.

Cathy, a woman who said she had "mild learning disabilities", challenged Theresa May on the Conservative party's controversial welfare reforms while the prime minister was out campaigning in Oxfordshire on Monday.

"I’m being serious, I want you to do something for us," Cathy said as she approached May in Abingdon Market.

May, who calmly nodded throughout the exchange, responded that she had a number of plans for people with mental health issues.

"And learning disabilities!" Cathy interrupted. "I haven’t got a carer at the moment and I’m angry. I would like somebody to help me because I can’t do everything that I want to do.

"I’m talking about everybody, not just me. I’m talking about everybody who’s got mental health and anyone who’s got learning disabilities. I want them not to have their money taken away from them, and being crippled."

Last year the Department for Work and Pensions replaced the disability living allowance with a points-based system of personal independence payments (PIPs), which many have argued are insufficient.

Jeremy Corbyn @jeremycorbyn

"I want my Disability Living Allowance to come back." @Theresa_May is confronted by the reality of the suffering he… https://t.co/1Hv1X4RBoF

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The fat cats keep the money and us lot get nothing," Cathy said as May continued to try to outline the "number of things" she planned to do to help people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

"I want my disability living allowance to come back, not have PIPs and get nothing," Cathy continued.

"I can’t live on £100 a month, they just took it all away from me.

"I mean people in wheelchairs and everybody, not just myself, for all of us."

May said: "We want to ... ensure when we look at the help that we’re giving to people with any disability, it’s particularly focused on those who are most in need."

The PM has been taking more opportunities to interact with members of the public since she was accused of running a stage-managed campaign. When Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron was similarly accosted by a voter in Oxfordshire, he used it as an opportunity to take a swipe at May's campaigning tactics. "Unlike @theresa_may I don't ship in activists or close my events. I am happy to meet & debate with anyone," he tweeted shortly after the encounter.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Ukpolitics