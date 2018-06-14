 back to top

The Queen And Meghan Markle Went On A Trip To The North Together

They giggled together during a day of engagements in the north of England.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Queen of England has a new best pal.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

One Meghan Markle, the newly anointed Duchess of Sussex, who you may know from legal drama Suits, or from marrying the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry.

Peter Byrne / AFP / Getty Images

The pair were visiting the north of England for a day of royal engagements – waving, ribbon-cutting and whatnot – and they seemed to be having a right old time.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Here they are laughing together during the opening of a road bridge in Widnes.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
This woman behind them seems to be rather enjoying herself too.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

They made an appearance at Runcorn station, where they arrived by train.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Here they are making kind faces at some children in Widnes – prime royal behaviour.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

They did a little walkabout in Runcorn while some children waved Union Jacks. 10 royal points to Markle, who has now attended three royal engagements since joining the family.*

Peter Byrne / AFP / Getty Images
*relinquishing most of her personal freedoms in exchange for a coat of arms and a life of waving at strangers while wearing beige dresses.

The Queen officially opened the bridge, ~The Mersey Gateway~, with this lovely velvet curtained sign.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Here they are laughing again.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The Queen and Meghan.

Peter Byrne / AFP / Getty Images
BEST PALS.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

To the delight of their loyal subjects.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

FIN.

Phil Noble / AFP / Getty Images


Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

