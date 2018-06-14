The Queen And Meghan Markle Went On A Trip To The North Together

The Queen of England has a new best pal.
One Meghan Markle, the newly anointed Duchess of Sussex, who you may know from legal drama Suits, or from marrying the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry.
The pair were visiting the north of England for a day of royal engagements – waving, ribbon-cutting and whatnot – and they seemed to be having a right old time.
Here they are laughing together during the opening of a road bridge in Widnes.
This woman behind them seems to be rather enjoying herself too.
They made an appearance at Runcorn station, where they arrived by train.
Here they are making kind faces at some children in Widnes – prime royal behaviour.
They did a little walkabout in Runcorn while some children waved Union Jacks. 10 royal points to Markle, who has now attended three royal engagements since joining the family.*
*relinquishing most of her personal freedoms in exchange for a coat of arms and a life of waving at strangers while wearing beige dresses.
The Queen officially opened the bridge, ~The Mersey Gateway~, with this lovely velvet curtained sign.
Here they are laughing again.
The Queen and Meghan.
BEST PALS.
To the delight of their loyal subjects.
FIN.
