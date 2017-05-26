The mother of Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people to lose their lives following a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, has said she will not invest time in feeling hate towards the attacker.



"I have no feelings of hate and anger at all because I don’t think this person deserves any of those emotions that I should invest in," Hett's mother, Figen Murray said in an interview with BBC Northwest.

"I’m staying with my positivity for Martyn and that’s what I’m going to hold on to," she added.