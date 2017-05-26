Sections

The Mother Of A Manchester Attack Victim Says She Has "No Hate And Anger" For The Attacker

"I don’t think this person deserves any of those emotions," said the mother of Martyn Hett, one of 22 people killed in Monday's attack on Manchester arena.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Facebook/ Martyn Hett

The mother of Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people to lose their lives following a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, has said she will not invest time in feeling hate towards the attacker.

"I have no feelings of hate and anger at all because I don’t think this person deserves any of those emotions that I should invest in," Hett's mother, Figen Murray said in an interview with BBC Northwest.

"I’m staying with my positivity for Martyn and that’s what I’m going to hold on to," she added.

The mother of Manchester terror attack victim Martyn Hett say she refuses to give in to hatred, and celebrate her s… https://t.co/1ywlB6fux9
BBC North West @BBCNWT

The mother of Manchester terror attack victim Martyn Hett say she refuses to give in to hatred, and celebrate her s… https://t.co/1ywlB6fux9

Stuart Murray, Hett's stepfather, also appeared in the interview. "I just feel sad that [the attacker] wasted their life for nothing," he said.

"What have they got to show? Absolutely nothing. Martyn’s life is not wasted. He did so much with it. So there is nothing to feel about them. They wasted a life, not Martyn’s."

Hett, who was close to his family, once turned his mum into a social media star after he urged his large Twitter following to buy her homemade knitted toys, some of which she can be seen holding in Friday's BBC interview.

Tributes have poured in for Hett from friends, family, and public figures alike since his death was confirmed on Wednesday.

Thanks for everyone's help and support. I will love him forever.
Christina @ChristinaP89

Thanks for everyone's help and support. I will love him forever.

On Thursday, ITV announced that it would add a memorial bench to the set of soap Coronation Street, of which Hett was a massive fan, in honour of him and the other 21 victims of the attack.

Share away
🥝Russell @RussellHayward

Share away

A vigil for Hett will be held in Manchester's Heaton Moor Park this Sunday.

