The mother of Martyn Hett, who was one of 22 people to lose their lives following a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, has said she will not invest time in feeling hate towards the attacker.
"I have no feelings of hate and anger at all because I don’t think this person deserves any of those emotions that I should invest in," Hett's mother, Figen Murray said in an interview with BBC Northwest.
"I’m staying with my positivity for Martyn and that’s what I’m going to hold on to," she added.
Stuart Murray, Hett's stepfather, also appeared in the interview. "I just feel sad that [the attacker] wasted their life for nothing," he said.
"What have they got to show? Absolutely nothing. Martyn’s life is not wasted. He did so much with it. So there is nothing to feel about them. They wasted a life, not Martyn’s."
Hett, who was close to his family, once turned his mum into a social media star after he urged his large Twitter following to buy her homemade knitted toys, some of which she can be seen holding in Friday's BBC interview.
Tributes have poured in for Hett from friends, family, and public figures alike since his death was confirmed on Wednesday.
On Thursday, ITV announced that it would add a memorial bench to the set of soap Coronation Street, of which Hett was a massive fan, in honour of him and the other 21 victims of the attack.
A vigil for Hett will be held in Manchester's Heaton Moor Park this Sunday.
