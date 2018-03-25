 back to top
The Former Catalan Leader Carles Puigdemont Has Been Detained In Germany

The deposed leader of the Catalan region of Spain was taken into custody by police when crossing the border from Denmark, according to his lawyer.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont visits the Finnish Parliament in Helsinki.
Martti Kainulainen / AFP / Getty Images

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia, a region of northern Spain, has been detained in Germany, according to his lawyer.

"The president Carles Puigdemont has been detained in Germany when he crossed the border from Denmark, on the way to Belgium from Finland," Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas tweeted on Saturday.

1. El president Carles Puigdemont ha estat retingut a Alemanya quan creuava la frontera des de Dinamarca, de camí cap a Bèlgica des de Finlàndia.
J. Alonso-Cuevillas @JaumeAlonsoCuev

Late last year, thousands voted in a contested referendum asking for Catalonia's independence from Spain.

The regional government claimed that 90% of those who voted (estimated at 43% of the population) were in favor of independence — but Spain's constitutional court later ruled the vote illegal.

Puigdemont has been living in exile in Belgium since, and there is an active European Arrest Warrant open on him.

He had been in Finland and was detained in Germany, when crossing the border from Denmark, and is now in police custody.

"The president was heading to Belgium to catch up, as always, at the disposal of Belgian justice," his lawyer added.

Spain's Supreme Court has said that 25 Catalan leaders who have pushed for independence should be tried for rebellion, embezzlement, or disobeying the state.

Thousands rallied in central Barcelona Sunday in response to Puigdemont's arrest.

Many thousands protest in Barcelona against Catalan President’s detention #CatalanSpring #StandWithCatalonia
Liz Castro @lizcastro

VIDEO: Thousands of people, many waving Catalan separatist flags, demonstrate in Barcelona after German police arrested former president Carles Puigdemont https://t.co/lrxck5vdpW
AFP news agency @AFP

