The First Victim Of The Manchester Concert Attack Has Been Named

Georgina Callander, 18, died along with 21 other people following an explosion at an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old student from Lancashire, is the first victim of the Manchester attack to be identified. In statement on Tuesday, Runshaw College in Leyland, where Callander was studying health and social care, confirmed she had died in the attack: "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss.

"We are offering all available support possible at this tragic time, including counselling with our dedicated student support team."

Callander died in hospital after being injured during an explosion at the Arianna Grande concert on Manchester on Monday night, a friend told the Evening Standard. Before the concert on Monday, Callander had tweeted at Arianna Grande that she was looking forward to the show.

@ArianaGrande SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW

Replies to the tweet are now filled with tributes. Friends also shared messages of condolence. Sophie, who said she was Callander's best friend tweeted: "To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling I love you so much and will always miss you". Liana, who tweeted a picture of herself alongside Callander, also shared a tribute. "Rest in peace Gina. I love you so incredibly much, you deserved the world & more. I'm so lucky to have met you and known you ," she wrote.

Rest in peace Gina. I love you so incredibly much, you deserved the world & more. I'm so lucky to have met you and… https://t.co/RF9sPVv3Ch

Callander was a fan of the show, Once Upon A Time, and had tweeted pictures of herself meeting cast members.



Karen David, who stars in the show, re-posted a picture of herself meeting Callander recently.

No words...we just met at #SBUK3 recently. This is beyond upsetting. Dearest, Georgina...RIP kind & beautiful lady.… https://t.co/2pUdxVoSEW

On Instagram, David wrote: "I'm deeply saddened to hear that this sweet, and beautiful lady, Georgina, who I had the pleasure of meeting and talking to for awhile, only a couple of weeks ago at #SBUK3 was one of the innocent victims in tonight's atrocity in Manchester.



"It's not fair, it's not right. It makes me so angry and it breaks my heart that such a young and promising life has been stolen away!," she continued.

"But I refuse to give in to hatred. I continue to choose love. I continue to choose unity because when we join together, we are strong! We will not be afraid. "Dearest Georgina, may your kind soul rest in peace. Heaven has gained an angel...My thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends On Tuesday morning, friends and fellow fans of the pop group Fifth Harmony started the hashtag, #RIPHarmonizerGina to share tributes to Callander on Twitter.



"Our heart broke into pieces as we received news that our co-harmo died from Ariana's concert Justice for these people," wrote one fellow Fifth Harmonizer fan on twitter.



#RIPHarmonizerGina georgina had so much love, she wasn't just a harmonizer, she was so much more and this world too… https://t.co/TAdSB4sX01

Other teen-stars who Callander had met also shared tributes. YouTuber Joe Sugg tweeted that he was "so sad to hear about this" along with a picture of himself meeting Callander.

So sad to hear about this 😔 RIP Gina 💔

YouTubers Luke Cutforth and Doddleoddle set up a GoFundMe Page to raise money for Callander's family to use towards funeral costs, which had raised almost £1000 within one hour. "We would like to raise some money for Georgina Callander's family to help towards the funeral and memorial costs, and to give them time to greive," they wrote. "Rest in Peace."

"We would like to raise some money for Georgina Callander's family to help towards the funeral and memorial costs, and to give them time to greive," they wrote. "Rest in Peace." On Twitter, Doddleoddle added: "although we didn't know Gina, we have an audience and we'd like to help somehow."