 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Dramatic Photos Show The Challenging Rescue Of The Boys Trapped Inside A Flooded Cave In Thailand

Divers have begun the intricate process of rescuing the 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped for two weeks in the 6-mile-long cave.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Rescue workers began a Herculean operation on Sunday to try to free 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been trapped for two weeks in the 6-mile-long cave in Thailand.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

As the first stage of the rescue operation drew to a close late Sunday night, four of the boys had been brought out of the cave alive.

Linh Pham / Getty Images

The operation to rescue the remaining eight boys and their coach will resume on Monday.

Linh Pham / Getty Images
Advertisement

Oxygen supplies will need to be replenished before the operation can resume.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

The rescued boys were driven away from the scene in ambulances and taken to hospital where they will be evaluated and possibly treated.

Linh Pham / Getty Images

The group went missing on June 23 and was found alive by divers July 2 on a small ledge above the water in a section of the 6-mile-long Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex.

Ye Aung Thu / AFP / Getty Images
Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement

So far, 18 divers have entered the cave. Two expert divers accompanying each boy out of the cave. They will have to walk along a stretch of cave, guided by a rope.

Linh Pham / Getty Images

Some of the rescuers, pictured here, stopped for a rest.

Ye Aung Thu / AFP / Getty Images

Many people gathered to watch as the rescued boys left the scene.

Lauren Decicca / Getty Images

It had been thought that the rescue mission could take months. Though water levels in the cave have dropped, the journey remains dangerous even for experienced divers.

Linh Pham / Getty Images
Advertisement
Ye Aung Thu / AFP / Getty Images

Medics are ready to attend to the boys when they emerge, before they are taken to hospital.

Ye Aung Thu / AFP / Getty Images
Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images

Without the extra oxygen that has been taken into the cave, oxygen levels in the cave are low.

Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement

Journalists have been asked by authorities to leave the scene and a makeshift press tent has been set up nearby.

Ye Aung Thu / AFP / Getty Images

Read live updates of the rescue operation here.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App