A series of proposed new measures aimed at tackling the rise in knife crime among young people would make it impossible to buy a knife online and have it delivered to a private address.

Instead, anyone over 18 would be required to collect the knife from a shop in person after showing proof of age.

But campaigners say the proposals, announced by the Home Office on Tuesday, will have little effect unless more is done to tackle the root causes of violence.

"Young people carry weapons for protection and we need to understand that culture of young people feeling threatened for their lives," Temi Mwali, the founding director of the 4Front project, a charity which seeks to support young people who have experienced violence, told BuzzFeed News.

"How does a 15-year-old get to a point where they’re willing to kill someone? It’s that bit that no one’s really questioning," she continued.

"Lots of people can’t get their heads round that but that’s how it is."

Under current restrictions, it is illegal for anyone under 18 to buy a knife, but they are only required to confirm their age during the online checkout process, leading to concern that young people are able to easily get hold of knives via the internet.

"The evidence is that 73% of online retailers who should check for age verification are not doing so. We think it is a problem," home secretary Amber Rudd told BuzzFeed News at a press conference announcing the proposal.

"We have evidence of under 18s getting hold of [knives] and having them delivered – for instance there was one who had one delivered to their mother’s shed – so I think it’s a real problem and one that we’re determined to stop," Rudd continued.



Figures collected by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in December 2016 showed a 14% increase in knife offences on the previous year. ONS also saw a 13% increase in the number of people aged 19 or under being admitted to hospital for assaults involving sharp weapons in the year ending March 2016.

"Knife crime has devastating consequences," Rudd said. "I am determined to tackle this and do all I can to break the deadly cycle and protect our children, families and communities."

St Giles Trust, a charity which works with disadvantaged young people, said they supported the measures but felt it was vital that preventative measures played as big a part in the government's knife crime strategy.



"Enforcement measures which restrict the sale and distribution of weapons certainly have a place as part of a wider solution," a spokesperson said, adding that the funding for community projects would "help address causes as well as symptoms."

As part of the consultation looking to tighten current legislation on knife crime, Rudd is also proposing £500,000 of funding for one year to support communities in helping to prevent knife crime in the first place.

"On one of my visits to a Metropolitan police station, we talked to the community and what they really wanted was help with early intervention because in a way, if young people really want to commit a crime, they will find some sort of weapon," Rudd added.

But Mwali was doubtful that the funding was sufficient. "£500,000 isn't enough for a nationwide effort," Mwali told BuzzFeed News. "That's ridiculous."



She said that it felt like the funding was simply a "box ticking exercise" and suggested tackling knife crime was a low priority for the government.

"We’ve been doing the same thing for 17 years since [schoolboy] Damilola Taylor was killed and nothing radically different has happened," Mwali continued.

"You can line up all these new strategies but when you look at them, what’s actually new?



"None of this actually addresses why young people are carrying knives."