At Least 31 People Were Killed By A Suicide Bomb At A Voter Center In Kabul

Abandoned shoes belonging to Afghan victims of a suicide bombing lie at the scene of the attack outside a voter registration center in Kabul on April 22, 2018.

At least 31 people have died, and more than 50 are believed to be injured, following an explosion at a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, officials have said.



A suicide bomb was detonated at a voter registration center where people were collecting national identification cards, according to Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahid Majro, who confirmed the death toll to reporters.

Afghanistan's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the bombing and described it as a terrorist attack on Twitter: