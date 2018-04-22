At Least 31 People Were Killed By A Suicide Bomb At A Voter Center In Kabul

At least 31 people have died, and more than 50 are believed to be injured, following an explosion at a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, officials have said.
A suicide bomb was detonated at a voter registration center where people were collecting national identification cards, according to Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahid Majro, who confirmed the death toll to reporters.
Afghanistan's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the bombing and described it as a terrorist attack on Twitter:
Parliamentary elections are due to take place in Afghanistan in October, and voter registration has been open since the beginning of this month.
The Islamic State group used its Amaq news agency to claim responsibility for the attack, saying that a voter center was targeted by a bomber wearing an explosive belt.
The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack.
Later on Sunday, a further five people were killed in in the northern Baghlan province when a vehicle in which they were traveling struck a roadside bomb.
Roadside bombs have previously been used by the Taliban to target security forces and government officials, according to AP.
Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
