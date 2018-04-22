 back to top
At Least 31 People Were Killed By A Suicide Bomb At A Voter Center In Kabul

So far 31 have been confirmed to have died and 50 injured in the explosion at a voter registration in the Afghan capital, according to the country's Public Health Ministry.

Laura Silver
Abandoned shoes belonging to Afghan victims of a suicide bombing lie at the scene of the attack outside a voter registration center in Kabul on April 22, 2018.
At least 31 people have died, and more than 50 are believed to be injured, following an explosion at a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, officials have said.

A suicide bomb was detonated at a voter registration center where people were collecting national identification cards, according to Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahid Majro, who confirmed the death toll to reporters.

Afghanistan's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the bombing and described it as a terrorist attack on Twitter:

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on voters' registration center in Kabul. I stand with those affected by this coward attack. Our resolve for fair and transparent election will continue and terrorists won't win against the will of the Afghan people.
Parliamentary elections are due to take place in Afghanistan in October, and voter registration has been open since the beginning of this month.


The Islamic State group used its Amaq news agency to claim responsibility for the attack, saying that a voter center was targeted by a bomber wearing an explosive belt.

 An Afghan resident inspects the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration center in Kabul on April 22, 2018.
The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack.

Later on Sunday, a further five people were killed in in the northern Baghlan province when a vehicle in which they were traveling struck a roadside bomb.

Roadside bombs have previously been used by the Taliban to target security forces and government officials, according to AP.

Afghan residents inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside a voter registration center in Kabul on April 22, 2018.
