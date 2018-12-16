SNL Took The Piss Out Of Brexit And Oh God Even The Americans Are Laughing At Us Now

British politics has had a mad one in the last seven days , with Prime Minister Theresa May's controversial decision to pull a crucial Brexit vote, and her party's attempt to overthrow her. Getty

Oh, and then when she slunk back to Brussels to try and get some new assurances on the Brexit withdrawal agreement that might appease her warring government she ended up having a public bust-up with EU President Jean-Claude Junker. Needless to say, May's deal, the one that everyone hates, remains the same and we can only wonder and brace at what wild turns next week might take.

I regret to inform you, The Americans have noticed, and expressed their collective sense of "WTF?" the best way they know how: With an SNL skit. SNL

Theresa May, played by Kate McKinnon, robotically dances onto the screen flanked by some particularly smooth-moving policemen, in reference to another baffling episode in British politics, when May danced weirdly in Africa this summer, before repeating the trick while giving the keynote speech at her party's conference.

"Everything is fine, everything is good, Happy Christmas Britain!" she sings in the festive address to the nation. SNL

"What a dreadful week it’s been, my Brexit deal is falling apart, I almost got voted out and no one in the world likes me at all," McKinnon continues.



The sound of a brick through the window welcomes David Cameron, played by Matt Damon, who announces that he is "such a knob". SNL

Former prime minister Cameron called the EU referendum in 2016 to try to put a sock in the Eurosceptic wing of the Conservative party who had been banging on about leaving the EU for years, and it er... didn't quite go as he had hoped.



When the Leave result came in, Cameron, who campaigned for Remain, rapidly resigned, and little has been seen of him since while he writes his memoirs from a shed in his garden, other than the odd appearance on a Cornish beach, or wading in with opinions nobody asked for.

After telling Theresa he's been having a lovely time in the Maldives, Damon's Cameron asks her what she's been up to lately. "Oh right, Brexit! God, I’m such a knob," he says. "Do you know what’s funny? People hate me, but they really hate you, even though I did Brexit, you’ve got to laugh!"

Oh yes, and Elton John, played by Aidy Bryant, appears. Because why not? SNL

So there you go. Such a wild week of Brexit that even the Americans are laughing at us now. I hope you're all feeling very proud of yourselves.