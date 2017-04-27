Would you like to smell Tim Farron’s Spaniel?

"Go on, smell my spaniel..." — Enough Of That (@AndyGilder) ID: 10969112

The Liberal Democrat leader would quite like you to. Look, here he is on the campaign trail in Cambridge saying just that…

Did @timfarron really just ask voters to 'smell his spaniel'? #GE17 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) ID: 10969384

Farron was campaigning alongside the Lib Dem’s candidate for Cambridge, Julian Huppert. In the crowd, there was a lovely golden dog sporting a Lib Dem rosette.

Following a speech in which Farron called Labour the “worst opposition in human history,” and encouraged people to support remain-voters to back Lib Dems rather than “crying into your beer” over the Brexit vote, he was heard saying “would you like to smell my spaniel maybe?”

That’s right, smell my spaniel.

“And I say to all of you. Go back to your constituencies and smell my spaniel” — Mike Pullen (@MikePullen1969) ID: 10969117

Go on…

"Smell my spaniel" — The Chap of Steel (@LiamCallananana) ID: 10969275

Not everybody seems to want to smell Tim’s spaniel though.

'smell my spaniel' 'no' 'pls' 'go on then' — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) ID: 10969269

Some people were reminded of catchphrase king Alan Partridge.

'Smell my spaniel, you mutha' — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) ID: 10969119

Please tell me @AccidentalP is all over 'smell my spaniel' — Jonny Will Chambers (@jonwillchambers) ID: 10969241

The thing is, that dog looks like it could be another breed…

IS IT EVEN A SPANIEL THO?! — Laura Silver (@laurafleur) ID: 10969243

When asked how the Liberal Democrat leader felt about spaniels, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: “He has one. Called Jasper.”

Farron perhaps was asking the dog in the crowd, rather than constituents themselves, to smell his spaniel, Jasper.

It appears Tim Farron was asking this sandy-coloured dog to smell his spaniel https://t.co/ZYaXjxPdMz — Helena Horton (@horton_official) ID: 10969252

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, had his own run-in with a dog while campaigning in Harlow.

"SMELL MY SPANIEL!" — Enough Of That (@AndyGilder) ID: 10969271

Corbyn was talking about Labour’s housing policies.

So there you go.

"That was Coalition Of Chaos with their 1998 hit, 'Smell My Spaniel'. Now let's go to Jane for a traffic update." — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) ID: 10969284

There are 41 days until the general election.



