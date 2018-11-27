Doctors Poked Through Their Own Poo To Prove It's Not A Big Deal If You Accidentally Swallow Lego

Children swallow small things all the time — most commonly coins — but a new study published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health hopes to put parents' minds at ease if their child unexpectedly eats one of their toys, because it will almost certainly come out in the toilet.
"Most things, once it goes in through your tummy, you’ll be able to poo it out without any problems," Tessa Davis, a paediatrician and lead researcher on the paper, titled "Everything Is Awesome: Don't Forget the Lego," told BuzzFeed News.
And Davis should know: In order to prove this, she and a group of doctors swallowed Lego heads and then searched for them in their own poo to ensure it passed safely through their digestive systems.
Davis told us that children who have swallowed small toys are common visitors to hospital emergency departments, but that in the case of common toys like Lego, once they've swallowed it, it's unlikely to cause any trouble and they'd be better off simply waiting for it to come out the other end.
"Most things that children swallow that are small are likely to pass OK, but if you’re getting symptoms or pain, or it’s stuck, or you’re vomiting, or if it’s something dangerous like a button battery, come to the hospital," Davis said.
"Most things like a small Lego head, you’ll poo it out and it’s not going to cause any problems."
Knowing that it was unlikely they would find volunteers for their research, Davis and her team decided to swallow Lego heads, objects they believed most children have access to, and track how long it took to find them in their poo.
"We did contemplate volunteering our children but I don’t think it would have gone through our ethics committee," she said. "So we got down to the hard reality of sifting through our poo."
The time it took between swallowing and shitting the Lego was measured using a specially devised Found and Retrieved Time (FART) score.
"The FART score averaged 1.71 days," researchers found.
Individual digestive differences were standardised by the Stool Hardness and Transit (SHAT) score, which researchers devised using the Bristol Stool Chart, which is used broadly in paediatrics to assess the consistency of a person's poo.
According to a blog post describing the research, a thorough method was required to retrieve the Lego. This involved "using a bag and squashing, tongue depressors and gloves, chopsticks — no turd was left unturned".
"We included the SHAT score because people have different stool consistency, so someone might do three runny poos in a day, and someone else might do one hard poo every three days," Davis explained.
Researchers concluded, "A toy object quickly passes through adult subjects with no complications."
Only one participant did not expel the Lego he ate, but researchers aren't too concerned. "Who knows? Perhaps one day many years from now, a gastroenterologist performing a colonoscopy will find it staring back at him," the research team wrote in a blog post.
Davis and her team hoped their findings would not only reassure parents, but also save them from a dirty job, should a child swallow a small object.
Researchers added, "The authors advocate that no parent should be expected to search through their child's faeces to prove object retrieval."
