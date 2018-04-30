Two Rush-Hour Suicide Bombs In Kabul Have Killed At Least 21 People

Scores of people were killed or wounded following two coordinated explosions during the Monday morning rush hour in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials have said.

Spokesperson for the Afghan Health Ministry, Wahid Majrooh, said that at least 21 people had died and 27 people had been injured, AP reported.



Kabul police later said that 25 people had been killed and 45 wounded. Officials at the scene have said they expect the death toll to rise.

Journalists and emergency workers are believed to be among the dead. News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) confirmed that its chief photographer Shah Marai, who had arrived to cover the earlier explosion, had been killed in the second blast.