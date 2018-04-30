Two Rush-Hour Suicide Bombs In Kabul Have Killed At Least 21 People

Scores of people were killed or wounded following two coordinated explosions during the Monday morning rush hour in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials have said.
Spokesperson for the Afghan Health Ministry, Wahid Majrooh, said that at least 21 people had died and 27 people had been injured, AP reported.
Kabul police later said that 25 people had been killed and 45 wounded. Officials at the scene have said they expect the death toll to rise.
Journalists and emergency workers are believed to be among the dead. News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) confirmed that its chief photographer Shah Marai, who had arrived to cover the earlier explosion, had been killed in the second blast.
The first explosion shortly before 8am in the Shashdarak area of Kabul near to government buildings, killing four, interior ministry Najib Danish told Reuters.
The second explosion took place shortly after outside the nearby ministry of urban development and housing as emergency workers and the media had gathered in response to the first attack.
“The second explosion was big, and it was among the crowd, like reporters and government staff who were waiting to go to the office,” witness Muhammad Yunus, told the New York Times. “I was very close to the second explosion; I saw dozens of bodies laying on the ground.”
Afghanistan's chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah condemned the bombing, directly referring to the incident as a "terrorist attack". He drew particular attention to the killing of members of the media, describing it as an "attack on democracy and an effort to silence the voice of voiceless".
No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack.
Earlier this month at least 57 people were killed in a bomb attack outside a voter registration centre in Kabul.
The Taliban denied responsibility for the voter centre attack, and ISIS later claimed responsibility.
Last week the Taliban announced its spring offensive, as part of the group's ongoing efforts to enforce strict Islamic law to Afghanistan and has been actively fighting in several areas of the country since.
