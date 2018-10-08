Rose McGowan Has Dismissed Claims She Said #MeToo Was A Lie

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

Actor and feminist activist Rose McGowan has dismissed claims that she had spoken out against #MeToo. "I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo," McGowan tweeted, shortly after the claim went viral.

I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous sh*tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.

In an interview with the UK's Sunday Times, McGowan, who has been a leader in the movement that has sought to encourage survivors to share their stories of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, expressed her dismay at not receiving more support from within Hollywood.



"I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers," she told the Times' Decca Aitkenhead.



"I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organisations have supported me?"



McGowan claimed that she had not been invited to survivors' events organised by the #MeToo campaign, despite having been one of the first prominent women to tell her story of sexual assault when the scandal broke last year.



"And I don’t want to go, because it’s all bullshit. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better," she continued. "I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough." Several news outlets reported the interview as a dismissal of the movement as a whole, picking up on the "bullshit" quote.

Rose McGowan thinks the #MeToo movement is "bulls--t" and a "Band-Aid lie" https://t.co/K94Cu1gpiK