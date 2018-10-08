Rose McGowan Has Dismissed Claims She Said #MeToo Was A Lie

Actor and feminist activist Rose McGowan has dismissed claims that she had spoken out against #MeToo.
"I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo," McGowan tweeted, shortly after the claim went viral.
In an interview with the UK's Sunday Times, McGowan, who has been a leader in the movement that has sought to encourage survivors to share their stories of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, expressed her dismay at not receiving more support from within Hollywood.
"I just think they’re douchebags. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers," she told the Times' Decca Aitkenhead.
"I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organisations have supported me?"
McGowan claimed that she had not been invited to survivors' events organised by the #MeToo campaign, despite having been one of the first prominent women to tell her story of sexual assault when the scandal broke last year.
"And I don’t want to go, because it’s all bullshit. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better," she continued. "I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough."
Several news outlets reported the interview as a dismissal of the movement as a whole, picking up on the "bullshit" quote.
"Rose McGowan, one of the most vocal advocates of the #MeToo movement, now says the revolutionary reckoning that swept through Hollywood the past year is 'bull'," wrote USA Today.
In her tweet, McGowan said that she was tired of "erroneous sh*tstorms" and insisted she was referring to Time's Up, a campaign set up to tackle sexual harassment within Hollywood, rather than the wider #MeToo movement, which looks to support survivors of sexual assault on the whole.
"#MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away," she added.
The row comes at a particularly fraught moment for sexual politics in the US. On Sunday, hundreds gathered at the Capitol in Washington, DC, to protest against the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court after he faced allegations of sexual harassment.
