Police Have Launched A Murder Investigation Following The Death Of A Russian Businessman

Share On more Share On more

The Metropolitan police have launched a murder investigation following the death of Russian businessman Nikolay Glushkov.

The murder investigation was launched following a postmortem into the death of the 68-year-old who was found dead at his home in New Malden, just outside London, on Monday.

The death was treated as unexplained at the time, but the Met police’s counterterrorism command is now treating the death as murder.



The postmortem gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.