People Are Replacing Pictures Of Donald Trump With Penguins

Hello and welcome to today's installment of "can satire can ever be weirder than real life?" in which Armando Iannucci — the UK's foremost political satirist and the man behind Veep, In the Loop, and The Thick of It — challenged Twitter to replace Donald Trump with penguins in photos, suggesting that the images would still make sense.
And boy, did Twitter deliver.
Because in a time when a picture of Kim Kardashian next to a grinning Trump during their meeting about prison reform is a real thing, is it any weirder when it contains a penguin? No. No it isn't.
Looks legit.
Sure, why not?
Totally believable.
The penguin is honestly not the most alarming part of this picture.
That IS how you'd look at a penguin giving a speech tbf.
THROW ME SOME FISH.
Uncanny.
Trump as a penguin.
Nothing to see here.
And it still probably won't be the weirdest news to come out of today.
