People Are Replacing Pictures Of Donald Trump With Penguins

It totally works, tbh.

Posted on
Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hello and welcome to today's installment of "can satire can ever be weirder than real life?" in which Armando Iannucci — the UK's foremost political satirist and the man behind Veep, In the Loop, and The Thick of It — challenged Twitter to replace Donald Trump with penguins in photos, suggesting that the images would still make sense.

Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work. Twitter, let's see what you can do.
Armando Iannucci @Aiannucci

Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work. Twitter, let’s see what you can do.

And boy, did Twitter deliver.

@Aiannucci Like this? #TrumpReplacedByPenguin
Fraser Lewry @blogjam

@Aiannucci Like this? #TrumpReplacedByPenguin

Because in a time when a picture of Kim Kardashian next to a grinning Trump during their meeting about prison reform is a real thing, is it any weirder when it contains a penguin? No. No it isn't.

@Aiannucci
John Stansfield @johnwinsagain

@Aiannucci

Looks legit.

@Aiannucci
Tom @tommo_tv

@Aiannucci

Sure, why not?

@Aiannucci
Matt Crivelli @MattCrivelli

@Aiannucci

Totally believable.

@Aiannucci #replaceTrumpwithapenguin
Dylan Brady @dylanfbrady

@Aiannucci #replaceTrumpwithapenguin

The penguin is honestly not the most alarming part of this picture.

@Aiannucci A historic moment
Chris Nunn @trig1988

@Aiannucci A historic moment

That IS how you'd look at a penguin giving a speech tbf.

@Aiannucci This almost makes him seem too likable.
AL'S TOY BARN @Alex_kw92

@Aiannucci This almost makes him seem too likable.

THROW ME SOME FISH.

@Aiannucci Not a Whitehouse meeting, but..... #ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguin
Alexander Jones @BigAlexJones

@Aiannucci Not a Whitehouse meeting, but..... #ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguin

Uncanny.

@Aiannucci Done.
Mélanie @ncismelanie_

@Aiannucci Done.

Trump as a penguin.

@Aiannucci They love it when he signs the executive orders #TrumpReplacedByPenguin #TrumPenguin
HappyToast ★ @IamHappyToast

@Aiannucci They love it when he signs the executive orders #TrumpReplacedByPenguin #TrumPenguin

Nothing to see here.

Will this do? @Aiannucci #TrumpReplacedByPenguin
Dave Tillotson @davetillotson

Will this do? @Aiannucci #TrumpReplacedByPenguin

And it still probably won't be the weirdest news to come out of today.

@Aiannucci
Stuart Taylor @stuartctaylor

@Aiannucci

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

