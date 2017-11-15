Nurses Say They Have To Work Extra Shifts On Top Of Full-Time Hours Just To Get By

Mounting financial pressure is leading nurses to take on additional work or leave the profession entirely, according to the Royal College of Nursing’s latest employment survey.

In the annual survey, which polled over 7,000 members, almost a quarter (23%) said they had to do extra paid work on top of their full-time hours to make ends meet, while a similar proportion said they were thinking of leaving the job because of money worries.

Holly Waterman, a 28-year-old nurse and RCN member working in the South East, told BuzzFeed News an unexpected bill for car repairs recently meant she had to take on extra shifts. As well as taking on agency work, nurses can register with their trust to pick up additional hours known as “bank” shifts, which are used to plug gaps in full-time rotas, according to demand.

“I’ve just had to pay £400 for my car to go through its MOT, which I didn’t think I was going to have to spend,” Waterman said. “So now I’m going to have to work two shifts to cover that.”

Waterman, who qualified four years ago and earns an average of £25,206 a year, said the extra shifts can be tough on top of an already full-on rota, especially in winter when there is usually a higher intake of patients.

“We do long 12 and a half hour shifts where I work – so 7.30am to 8pm – and you do three or four of them a week,” she said. “If you want to do any extra overtime you have to slot it around that but not compromise your work.”

After paying for essential living costs such as accommodation and travel, Waterman, whose salary is around £2,000 below the national average, only has money for other things if she is able to work overtime, and finds herself “rationing” time with friends according to the extra shifts she can pick up.

“I tend to only socialise and go out using overtime pay,” she said, explaining that weekends are worth more money because of antisocial-hours pay. “You often can’t go to a particular person’s birthday party because either you’re working or you can’t afford to have the weekend off because you need the money from the overtime hours.”

When additional expenses do come up, “you find yourself working five long shifts in a row just to make sure you have enough to cover what’s coming up,” Waterman said.

The increase of living costs in relation to wages seemed to be a major contributing factor to financial hardship for Waterman and nurses polled by the RCN. In the survey, which has been conducted every year since 1986, 70% said they felt worse off than they did five years ago.