NHS Hospitals Have Been Hit By A Cyberattack

Hospitals in England have been hit by a cyberattack, with NHS computer systems appearing to have been disrupted by malware. Problems with phones and computers systems had led to the cancellation of some non-emergency procedures in some areas.

There were reports that the attack had affected GP surgeries and medical centres too.



NHS Digital said it believed that a malware variant called “Wanna Decryptor” had infiltrated the system, and was not specifically targeted at the health service. It was unclear whether patient data had been accessed.



“A number of NHS organisations have reported to NHS Digital that they have been affected by a ransomware attack which is affecting a number of different organisations,” NHS Digital said in a statement.

“NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations,” the statement continued.

“This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors.

“Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available.”

Hospitals in Cumbria, Lancashire, Derbyshire East and North Hertfordshire NHS trust, Essex, and St Bart’s in London, appeared to have been affected.

A doctor in London who preferred not to be named said a major incident had been declared in their hospital, but that no departments had been closed. They added that while the attack was inconvenient, work was able to carry on using paper and pens.

They said while it was possible to report some CT scans on paper, other scans would not work at all.

St Barts has cancelled all its elective work for the rest of the day, runners are taking information around on pieces of paper — Ben Clover (@BenClover) ID: 11063685

Several hospitals were reported to have been diverting emergency patients to areas which had not been affected, according to The Guardian.

Doctors on Twitter described the effects of the attack, with one doctor in Yorkshire tweeting that the incident meant patient histories were not available:



All shut down in Yorkshire-even in GP practice. Back to handwriting notes while seeing patients without full histories! #nhscyberattack — Chris Maguire (@chris_magz) ID: 11062982

We are in middle of an #nhscyberattack computers now all powered off 🙁happy Friday — gigi.h (@fendifille) ID: 11062987





We have lost EMIS, can't work! Major incident. #nhscyberattack in progress. — WingateMedicalCentre (@WingateMedical) ID: 11063162

A similar attack appeared to have affected Spanish telecoms company Telefónica earlier on Friday, according Spanish newspaper, El Pais.



Spain’s National Intelligence Center confirmed that several other organisations in the country had been targeted by the virus, including KPMG, banks BBVA and Santander, power company Iberdrola and Vodafone.



Earlier this year The Inquirer reported that St Bart’s received warnings that using the Windows XP left systems vulnerable to malware.



Some GPs in Lewisham working with paper notes as a precaution + some GPs in the Ealing area unable to open Hospital letters #nhscyberattack — Sean Morris (@SeanGMorris) ID: 11063816

Last year the NHS was warned it was not taking the threat of cyber attacks seriously enough, according to Health Service Journal..



An FBI investigation was launched when three hospitals in the US were hit by a ransomware attack last year. Systems at hospitals in Kentucky and California were infected with encrypted files that could only be unlocked in exchange for payment.

“This cyber-attack is terrible news and a real worry for patients,” Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said. “This incident highlights the risk to data security within the modern health service and reinforces the need for cyber security to be at the heart of government planning.”