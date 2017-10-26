The Law Considers Abortion A Criminal Act Even Though Most British MPs Are Now Pro-Choice

The majority of MPs consider themselves pro-abortion rights, according to a new survey by YouGov.



Of those polled 69% said they believed a woman should be able to have an abortion if she does not wish to continue with a pregnancy.

Fifty-eight per cent of Conservatives MPs and 84% of Labour MPs believed a woman should be able to access an abortion if she chooses.



The results of the survey reflect the general public's attitude to abortion. According to the latest British Social Attitudes survey, 70% of adults believe a woman should be able to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.

The more liberal attitude to abortion expressed by MPs surveyed suggests there could be appetite in parliament for relaxation of the current abortion law.



The Abortion Act 1967, passed 50 years ago today, does not allow for abortion on request: Instead, two doctors must agree that continuing with a pregnancy would cause mental or physical harm to the woman. After 24 weeks, two doctors must agree that the pregnancy poses a threat to the mother's life, or that the baby will be born with serious mental or physical impairments.



The procedure must also take place in a licensed clinical setting, the law states. This means women must make two visits to a clinic when opting for medical abortion, which is commonly used to terminate pregnancies up to 10 weeks. In Scotland, however, the drug misoprostol, which is used in medical abortion, has just been registered for home use.