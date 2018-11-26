A British Academic Who Was Jailed For Life In The UAE On Suspicion Of Spying Has Been Pardoned

British academic Matthew Hedges has been released from custody in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after receiving a pardon from the country's president. Hedges had been sentenced to life in prison on charges of spying.



He is one of 785 prisoners in UAE to receive pardons by the president. They were announced in a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday.



The pardon is with immediate effect, and Hedges, 31, is expected to be released from prison soon.

Hedges' family had made a plea for clemency after he received a life sentence.

In a statement to Reuters, his wife Daniela Tejada said she welcomed the news of the presidential pardon and "cannot wait to have Matt back home".

Shortly after the announcement Tejada tweeted that the pardon was "the best news we could’ve received".