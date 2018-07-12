Live Updates: US President Donald Trump Has Arrived In The UK

Here's What's Happening
- President Donald Trump has landed at Stansted airport ahead of his controversial working visit.
- He will have dinner with the prime minister and senior government ministers tonight, and is due to meet the Queen tomorrow.
- Extra police are being drafted in as mass demonstrations are planned across the country.
Updates
Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage said Donald Trump was very welcome in Britain – and hit out at London mayor Sadiq Khan for allowing the baby blimp to be flown in London.
Addressing conservative think tank The Bow Group in parliament, Farage, who has long trumpeted his close links to Trump, said: "Whether you agree with his policies or not, the fact is that the relationship between Britain and America matters and that's why this visit matters enormously."
He accused PM Theresa May of being too "politically correct", adding: "This should be a great opportunity but we waited far too long to invite him, I mean Macron [French president] made him guest of honour at Bastille Day - we've been very hands off about this invitation.
"And frankly, this prime minister has at every conceivable opportunity followed the politically correct pack in criticising Trump and his actions, so the special relationship is not in a very good place right here and now."
On the London mayor, he said: "Sadiq Khan is pursuing this vendetta against this president and the Republican administration and he's quite prepared to put his own personal preference - or should we say prejudice - above what is clearly in the national interest and the interests of London as well.
"I can't imagine that any other capital city would have allowed this blimp to fly outside their parliament - it really is very childish, very silly."
— Emily Ashton
US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a four day trip that will include meeting the Queen and prime minister Theresa May.
Trump landed at Stansted Airport just outside London just before 2pm on Thursday with his wife Melania and was greeted by International Trade secretary Liam Fox.
He travelled on Air Force One from Brussels where he had just finished an impromptu press conference at the 2018 NATO Summit. It is the first time Trump has visited the UK since he became president.
Trade between the UK and US post-Brexit will be the government’s key focus in talks with Trump during the visit.
On Thursday evening the Trumps will travel to Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, for a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May. Fox, along with new foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, chancellor Philip Hammond, defence secretary Gavin Williamson, and transport secretary Chris Grayling will attend the dinner on behalf of the government.
Leaders in British business, including Diageo and Maclaren are also expected to attend.
Speaking in Brussels earlier on Thursday, Trump said he looked forward to a warm welcome from the people of the UK, who he said he believed were fond of him. But he has already made life difficult for Theresa May by suggesting that her highly contentious Brexit plan was "not what people voted for".
While tonight’s formal dinner will begin with a military welcome ceremony, many members of the public are preparing to protest.
Demonstrations are due to take place over the next couple of days in London, Oxfordshire, and near the prime minister’s country residence Chequers in Berkshire, where May is due to meet with Trump on Friday.
Later on Friday, the Trumps will travel to Windsor for tea with the queen. Protest are also expected there.