Do you know what the world needs more of? Giant, human-sized cakes.

And if you're going to make a human-cake, why the eff not make those people Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? And drape Prince Harry in a Union Jack cloak?

This cake was made by 32-year-old Lara Mason for the Cake International show, which is held annually at the NEC in Birmingham.

It took Mason 250 hours to make this royal-themed sugar spectacular, which is comprised of chocolate cake and fondant icing.

It weighs 20st. That's the same as 41,144 tea bags.