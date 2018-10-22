Liam Payne Has Had Enough Of The Press Saying He's Romantically Involved With The Women He Works With

One Direction star Liam Payne says he's had it up to here with news stories that romantically link him with the women he works with.

https://t.co/pK43KBQVJV My team is full of talented, smart professional women. I find it wrong that they are reduced to being linked to me romantically in the press just for simply standing next to me. Isn’t it time we treat women with a bit more respect?

In a tweet, Payne included a link to a news story which described him arriving with a "mystery girl" at a central London Hotel.

The article read: "The Strip That Down singer, 25, was seen heading into the hotel, alongside his female companion, and holding an overnight bag, after attending an event hosted by Vogue magazine in the capital." It then described his recent split from long-term girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole.

But according to Payne's tweet, the woman he was pictured with works with him.

"So far the press have done this with every female member of my staff it’s demeaning some are in relationships and it complicates there [sic] work environment when they do this to them...," he added in a follow-up tweet.



"I think it stops here."

