Liam Payne Has Had Enough Of The Press Saying He's Romantically Involved With The Women He Works With

"Isn’t it time we treat women with a bit more respect?" Payne said.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

One Direction star Liam Payne says he's had it up to here with news stories that romantically link him with the women he works with.

Hanna Lassen / Getty Images

In a tweet, Payne included a link to a news story which described him arriving with a "mystery girl" at a central London Hotel.

https://t.co/pK43KBQVJV My team is full of talented, smart professional women. I find it wrong that they are reduced to being linked to me romantically in the press just for simply standing next to me. Isn’t it time we treat women with a bit more respect?
Liam @LiamPayne

https://t.co/pK43KBQVJV My team is full of talented, smart professional women. I find it wrong that they are reduced to being linked to me romantically in the press just for simply standing next to me. Isn’t it time we treat women with a bit more respect?

The article read: "The Strip That Down singer, 25, was seen heading into the hotel, alongside his female companion, and holding an overnight bag, after attending an event hosted by Vogue magazine in the capital." It then described his recent split from long-term girlfriend, singer Cheryl Cole.

But according to Payne's tweet, the woman he was pictured with works with him.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

My team is full of talented, smart professional women," Payne tweeted.

"I find it wrong that they are reduced to being linked to me romantically in the press just for simply standing next to me.

"Isn’t it time we treat women with a bit more respect?"

"So far the press have done this with every female member of my staff it’s demeaning some are in relationships and it complicates there [sic] work environment when they do this to them...," he added in a follow-up tweet.

"I think it stops here."

So far the press have done this with every female member of my staff it’s demeaning some are in relationships and it complicates there work environment when they do this to them ... I think it stops here
Liam @LiamPayne

So far the press have done this with every female member of my staff it’s demeaning some are in relationships and it complicates there work environment when they do this to them ... I think it stops here

Fans of Payne were quick to praise the singer's decision to defend the women he works with.

THAT'S MY MANZ ALL FOR FEMALE EMPOWERMENT AND FEMINISM!! YA'LL MEDIA BASTARDS BETTWR LISTEN TO MY KING AS HE HAS JUST SPOKEN!!!! https://t.co/LqwHHEmH4V
Louis Edward Malik @Malydia_Allydia

THAT'S MY MANZ ALL FOR FEMALE EMPOWERMENT AND FEMINISM!! YA'LL MEDIA BASTARDS BETTWR LISTEN TO MY KING AS HE HAS JUST SPOKEN!!!! https://t.co/LqwHHEmH4V

THIS MAN IS RAISED SO RIGHT! WE STAN A PERFECT GENTLEMAN!HE IS A PERFECT IDOL❤️ https://t.co/GCLZOneUFP
Siya🥀 @_SiyaBhandari

THIS MAN IS RAISED SO RIGHT! WE STAN A PERFECT GENTLEMAN!HE IS A PERFECT IDOL❤️ https://t.co/GCLZOneUFP

Directioners said he'd done them proud.

Proud to call this man my idol!! https://t.co/1npNSkgdBN
Louis Edward Malik @Malydia_Allydia

Proud to call this man my idol!! https://t.co/1npNSkgdBN

PREACH LIAM! https://t.co/b5LeXz8aN2
OneDirectionSavedMe @OneDire37801021

PREACH LIAM! https://t.co/b5LeXz8aN2

People were even willing to overlook a typo.

standing up for what's right, one typo at a time, I love him yes I do https://t.co/ifvtNWLKP6
polaroid @liamsolodebut

standing up for what's right, one typo at a time, I love him yes I do https://t.co/ifvtNWLKP6

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

Mark Evans / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to MailOnline for comment.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

